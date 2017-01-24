Taylor Swift And Katy Perry: Words Vs. Action [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It looks like Taylor Swift has suddenly become a major women’s rights activist. The Huffington Post has the news.

“On Saturday, a slew of celebrities joined in on Women’s Marches across the country to show their support for equal rights…One celebrity who was noticeably (though not surprisingly) absent, however, was Taylor Swift.”

The article adds that Ms. Swift did send a tweet.

So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 21, 2017

Even if her intentions were good, Taylor Swift was still mocked on Twitter.

@taylorswift13 This is gross opportunism. Be better. — Chris Rollins (@chrisrollins_) January 22, 2017

@taylorswift13 stop using feminism as a prop to fuel your fake girl power narrative/meticulously crafted PR persona — alexandra wang (@b_luss) January 22, 2017

As the Huffington Post notes, much of the reason Swift is being mocked is because she has always been silent about political issues. Besides becoming a woman’s rights activist, Swift recently became an LGBT ally as well, despite the fact she never fully embraced the gay community until it became cool to do so.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, you have Swift’s arch nemesis Katy Perry, who has lost a lot of fans due to her political involvement. For example, Perry had no problems posting her involvement with this past weekend’s Women’s March activities.

You can call Katy Perry a manufactured pop star all you want. And you can disagree with her politics as well. After all, did Perry’s involvement with Hillary Clinton’s campaign really help? However, at least Perry isn’t afraid to stand for something. Despite coming from a very conservative family who voted for Donald Trump, Perry had no problems separating from them and appearing at events with Hillary Clinton.

However, Perry didn’t just suddenly become an activist for women’s rights or gay rights when it was fashionable. Perry was highly criticized by religious groups for her 2008 No. 1 hit “I Kissed a Girl.”

As Billboard notes, Perry performed “By The Grace of God” at the 2015 Grammy Awards as a tribute to domestic violence survivors.

“Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show, Katy Perry slowed things down at the 2015 Grammys. Perry took the stage to sing ‘By the Grace of God.’ As her introduction, a domestic violence survivor gave an impassioned speech about love and being human. At the end, Katy’s performance brought the house to their feet.”

Unlike Taylor Swift, Katy Perry is willing to put the money where her mouth is. Taylor Swift is a beautiful young lady with remarkable talent, but her activism comes across as insincere. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments section.

