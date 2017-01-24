Taylor Swift is not the same "activist" as Katy Perry
Opinion

Taylor Swift And Katy Perry: Words Vs. Action [Opinion]

It looks like Taylor Swift has suddenly become a major women’s rights activist. The Huffington Post has the news.

“On Saturday, a slew of celebrities joined in on Women’s Marches across the country to show their support for equal rights…One celebrity who was noticeably (though not surprisingly) absent, however, was Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift didn't join the Women's March
Taylor Swift tweeted support for the Women’s March, but was criticized for being insincere. [Image by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images]

The article adds that Ms. Swift did send a tweet.

Even if her intentions were good, Taylor Swift was still mocked on Twitter.

As the Huffington Post notes, much of the reason Swift is being mocked is because she has always been silent about political issues. Besides becoming a woman’s rights activist, Swift recently became an LGBT ally as well, despite the fact she never fully embraced the gay community until it became cool to do so.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, you have Swift’s arch nemesis Katy Perry, who has lost a lot of fans due to her political involvement. For example, Perry had no problems posting her involvement with this past weekend’s Women’s March activities.

Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel. We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings. For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all! ❤#whyimarch @womensmarch

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

You can call Katy Perry a manufactured pop star all you want. And you can disagree with her politics as well. After all, did Perry’s involvement with Hillary Clinton’s campaign really help? However, at least Perry isn’t afraid to stand for something. Despite coming from a very conservative family who voted for Donald Trump, Perry had no problems separating from them and appearing at events with Hillary Clinton.

However, Perry didn’t just suddenly become an activist for women’s rights or gay rights when it was fashionable. Perry was highly criticized by religious groups for her 2008 No. 1 hit “I Kissed a Girl.”

Katy Perry joined the Women's March
Katy Perry has been a social activist for years. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

As Billboard notes, Perry performed “By The Grace of God” at the 2015 Grammy Awards as a tribute to domestic violence survivors.

“Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show, Katy Perry slowed things down at the 2015 Grammys. Perry took the stage to sing ‘By the Grace of God.’ As her introduction, a domestic violence survivor gave an impassioned speech about love and being human. At the end, Katy’s performance brought the house to their feet.”

Unlike Taylor Swift, Katy Perry is willing to put the money where her mouth is. Taylor Swift is a beautiful young lady with remarkable talent, but her activism comes across as insincere. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt and David Becker/Getty Images]

Comments