Prince Harry Split? Engagement To Meghan Markle Allegedly No Longer On The Table [Rumor]

Has Prince Harry split from Meghan Markle? A new report claims that the young prince has ended his relationship with the actress after her family went through some drama. According to Radar Online, Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, has had enough of “commoner” Meghan Markle. After Charles learned that Markle’s half-brother, Tom Markle Jr., was arrested on gun charges, he allegedly pulled Harry into his office for a very serious talk.

“What are you thinking? Dump her now! Camilla is right! She’s nothing but a commoner — she’s not even British! She’s not fit to be your wife,” Prince Charles allegedly said to his youngest son.

If Prince Harry has split from Meghan Markle over what happened with her brother, it would be very odd. While this does seem like a far-fetched idea, a “palace insider” said that Charles and Camilla are completely over Meghan Markle and they want Harry to “stay away” from her.

“It was the last straw for Charles and Camilla. Harry’s been explicitly told to stay away from controversy as he moves from hard-partying playboy to hardworking royal. But it seems he’s caught up in one scandal after another involving Meghan. Harry doesn’t care. He is totally in love with her and desperate to marry her. But Charles and Camilla have been against her from day one — even though the queen ordered Harry to ‘do the right thing’ when they suspected Meghan was pregnant. Meghan is divorced — and was living with another man when Harry wooed her away last May. Charles and Camilla are incensed — even though they are the most notorious cheaters in modern British history,” said Radar Online’s source.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for several months now and things seem to be going well. Although they both have very busy schedules, the two have made time to see each other, flying across the pond regularly.

⭐️ #Uk • Meghan Markle’s brother begs for a wedding invite: Tom Markle Jr, (pictured) who has the same father as… https://t.co/g9wDL1kRxG pic.twitter.com/dqe44DvlYK — Kazi UK™???????? (@Kazi_UK) January 22, 2017

Interestingly enough, a report from The Sun claims that Meghan Markle’s brother made a sort of public apology to his half-sister after allegedly wielding a gun during a dispute with his girlfriend, Darlene Blount, when he was drunk.

“Everyone makes mistakes. This time I made a bad one. But we all do. If I may say so, Prince Harry has made a few in his time and learnt from them. I just need the same chance. Marriage and kids is on the cards for Meghan and Harry and I still want to go to the wedding if they’ll let me. Of course, I want to go to London and Buckingham Palace,” he said.

Oddly enough, Darlene Blount has also apologized, stating that the fight that she and Tom had simply got out of hand and she regrets calling the cops. She then went on to address Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, saying she’d like to meet the royals.

“I’ve always been a fan of Prince Harry. I would love to meet the royals. I’d buy the prettiest dress if Tom and I can go to Meghan’s wedding,” she said, according to the Sun.

That seems like a bit of an odd thing to be concerned about following a fight that landed her significant other behind bars, doesn’t it?

Do you think that Tom Markle and his girlfriend are trying to meet Prince Harry and the royal family by using this spot of attention to their advantage? Should Prince Harry be weary of Meghan Markle’s half-brother?

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]