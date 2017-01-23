‘The Bachelor’ Hometown Dates Spoilers: Nick’s Final Four Picks May Prove Spoilers Wrong

The Bachelor Nick Viall’s hometown dates may cause more controversy than this season’s Fantasy Suite dates. One week before he travels to meet the families of his final four ladies, Nick lets one of his frontrunners go and it turns out to be one of the most surprising eliminations of the season.

Not only will she have a tough time dealing with the fact that she won’t be able to introduce Nick to her family, fans will be shocked that Nick chooses another girl instead — a choice that will lead many fans to wonder if the final rose spoilers are wrong.

Who does Nick send home the week before hometowns, who are his final four picks, and which girl will leave after Nick meets her family? The hometown dates episode is still a few weeks away (airs February 20), but the spoilers below will give fans the low-down on the drama surrounding what may turn out to be one of the most talked-about episodes of the season.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead

One week before hometowns, the Bachelor and six of his ladies (Kristina, Rachel, Corinne, Vanessa, Raven, and Danielle M.) travel to the Bahamas for a group date and three one-on-one dates. Episode 7 (February 13) will determine which four girls score a hometown date with Nick, so getting a rose is extremely important.

According to Reality Steve, the group date rose will go to Raven, something that instantly secures her a spot in the final four. The other girls on the group date — Corinne and Kristina — will have to wait for the rose ceremony to find out if they made the cut.

The one-on-one dates will also have a rose up for grabs. Vanessa, Danielle M., and Rachel get some much-needed alone time with Nick, but only two ladies will score a rose that allows them to move on to the hometown dates. Spoilers indicate that Vanessa and Rachel are part of the final four, but Danielle M. gets dumped during her one-on-one date.

Danielle, who went on the first one-on-one date this season, appeared to be a frontrunner who would make it to at least the hometowns. Although fans won’t find out why Nick sent her home until the episode airs, there is some speculation that it may have to do with Danielle not being ready to let go of her tragic past. OK Here’s the Situation reports that Danielle grew up in the same hometown as Nick (Waukesha, Wisconsin) and her fiance, Nick Haag, died from a drug overdose five years ago in the same town.

Reality Steve reports that Danielle “took it hard” when Nick sent her home the week before hometowns, but she may have been even more upset to find out that he also sent Kristina home and gave the fourth rose to Corinne.

Throughout the season, Corinne has made many of the ladies question if she’s there for the right reasons. The 24-year-old, who admitted on the first episode that she has a nanny, went to great lengths to try to seduce the Bachelor star. From going topless on a group date to covering herself in whipped cream during the Week 3 pool party, the girls not only questioned her intentions but Nick’s as well.

With Kristina and Danielle eliminated in the Bahamas, Nick will undoubtedly get some flack from fans on Twitter for choosing Corinne for hometowns, although picking Vanessa, Raven, and Rachel will be applauded — they all bring very little drama to the show and seem to be genuinely interested in finding love.

Does Nick’s pick indicate that Steve’s final rose spoilers are wrong? Will Corinne make it to the Fantasy Suite dates and on to the final two? After all, Refinery 29 points out that she showed off a rather large diamond ring on her left hand after filming wrapped.

One of us is a Bachelorette contestant and the other has a nanny. A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

Reality Steve reports that Viall travels to Texas (Rachel), Arkansas (Raven), Canada (Vanessa), and Florida (Corinne) for hometowns and after the dates, they will all meet in New York City for the rose ceremony. If the spoilers turn out to be correct, Nick will make a decision that will make many fans happy — he will send Corinne home.

It’s possible that his ex, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman helped him decide — Reality Steve states that she will make an appearance before the rose ceremony to give Nick some advice about the three girls he should choose for the overnight dates. Will she also tell him not to talk about the girls he slept with in the Fantasy Suite? Time will tell if he will share that information on live television like he did on Andi’s season.

However, it won’t be the last time Corinne will appear on TV — she will undoubtedly be up in the hot seat during The Bachelor: Women Tell All(March 6) and she’s a perfect fit for Bachelor in Paradise, so unless she turns down the gig, expect to see Corinne bring plenty of drama to Paradise this summer.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Nick and his final three ladies — Raven, Rachel, and Vanessa — will travel to Finland for the Fantasy Suite dates the week after hometowns where he will have to eliminate one more girl ahead of the final rose ceremony.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]