Bella Hadid Embarrassing Nipple Show Amidst Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Controversy

One must feel sorry for Bella Hadid after she had an embarrassing show of her nipple while enjoying a night out in Paris just one day after her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, was spotted snogging new girlfriend Selena Gomez. Bella’s left nipple was caught making a break for open air after the 20-year-old model had a slight wardrobe malfunction on January 20. The incident could easily have been avoided had the model decided to use some double-sided tape to fasten her jacket over the exposed nipple. Bella was spotted out and about in Paris wearing a sheer cover only with an unzipped jacket.

Bella, who was cavorting with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and friend, Kendall Jenner, who took the initiative to cover her nipples in her sheen top with strategically placed star-shaped pasties. The nip slip could not have come at a more inappropriate time for the young model. Her exposure happening just one day after the embarrassing news broke of her ex and his new girl’s romantic rooftop evening in Panorama City, California. Photos of the two love birds, obtained by TMZ, showed the two sharing a passionate embrace.

WHOA, new photos show Selena Gomez and the Weeknd kissing: https://t.co/DPpqamTPrJ pic.twitter.com/2NzIARwTtE — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) January 11, 2017

Running into his ex, Bella, while attending a friends’ concert in New York City, the 26-year-old Weeknd reportedly called Selena immediately after to assure her that she had nothing to worry about, reported HollywoodLife.com.

“He didn’t want her reading into anything since they were at the same place. What a great guy.”

Kendall Jenner Helps Her Friend Out

Kendall Jenner was also seen enjoying the Paris nightlife with her friend Bella, and decided unexpectedly, to take some of the attention of Hadid by giving paparazzi and partyers a little show of her nipple as well. She too stepped onto the streets of Paris wearing a sheer black top, opting not to wear a bra for either support or as a method of concealing her well-rounded breasts. The 21-year-old did not seem too bothered by her nip slip malfunction, her furry-sleeved denim jacket not quite up to the task.

The two hotties were joined in Paris by their friend Joan Smalls and enjoyed what Paris had to offer at Kinu and Le Magnifique nightclubs. Kendall has recently been in the spotlight with rumors flaring about the young star having reconstructive surgery on her face after she deleted her Instagram account back in November last year. Speculation arose after a video was released by Kendall and her sister Kylie when they did a livestream for their book, haters bashing the model for her supposed facial surgery.

“It’s all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

The Weeknd And Selena

It does seem that the romance that is brewing between Bella Hadid’s ex and his new love interest are blooming quite quickly. The couple has been on a few dates and have shared some pretty intimate moments that have caught the public’s attention as well as the attention of his ex, Bella Hadid. At first it seemed like the couple was trying their level best to keep the budding romance a secret but as time has moved on, the two are not really bothered as to who knows about their relationship.

????????#Freeingthenipple for our French Vogue cover with my brothers @mertalas & @macpiggott Thank you for opening my eyes to a new art form I love You! Thank you for the opportunity and experience @emmanuellealt @vogueparis and everyone for your support #LoveYourBody ???????? A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 16, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

It has been reported by the Mirror that the couple has been seeing each other for longer than was originally thought, two months, and have also stated that the 24-year-old Selena kept the love affair from even her best friend and Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid.

It is reported that the nipple slipping model is not yet totally over The Weeknd, despite it being said that the former couple ended things on good terms. Sources telling E! that Bella is not actually over The Weeknd, but that she still loves him.

“They are in fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena.”

[Featured Image by Francois Mori/AP Images]