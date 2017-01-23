Hey, Her Eyes Are Up There – Jennifer Lopez Displays Her Cleavage In A Low Cut Top Making Eye Contact Impossible

Fans of Jennifer Lopez have a lot to thank the star for after she shared with them a sexy picture that generously showed her cleavage. The mother-of-two was wearing a low cut top which got followers on Instagram all excited.

The sun came out eventually…always does…☀️ A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

As Jennifer Lopez displays her cleavage in a low cut top it could be because the singer is feeling sexier than ever as she is reported to be in love with Drake. Coming hot on the heels of the relationship that was revealed just a few weeks ago, the Puerto Rican also confirmed that the couple has recorded a song together.

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ll see if it’s on his next album,” said Jennifer.

Drake and JLo started dating around December last year. Initially, it was just a rumor that was sparked during JLo’s Las Vegas show when the 30-year-old Drake visited the 47-year-old Puerto Rican. Then a few days before Christmas, the two were seen in Hollywood having an intimate dinner. The two are also said to have celebrated the New Year holiday together in Las Vegas.

Cradle snatcher?

Sources close to Drake also say that Jennifer was Drake’s childhood crush and that he is completed enchanted with her. What has also drawn them closer together is the fact that they share a common interest – music.

The couple has not been shy about going public with their relationship and has even released some PDA pictures.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Dirty dancing

The same was repeated at the Winter Wonderland Prom party that was held in Las Vegas in December. In one of the PDA pics which rivals the Jennifer Lopez displays her cleavage in a low cut top photo, she wore a white mini dress which Drake clearly took a delight in as he was spotted grinding against her, a fact that the “All I Have” singer didn’t seem to mind at all. Their evening got even better when the two were declared the Prom King and Queen.

Sources also say that Jennifer is hoping the relationship lasts as she is equally smitten.

“She is head over heels for Drake. It’s a new relationship, but she really likes him. She’s really into him. She’s not been gushing about her new romance to friends or family, and instead has been trying to play it all cool.She wants to keep things between them easy, light and fun,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Age ain’t nothing but a number

Both Drake and Jennifer’s friends say the age gap between the two does not bother them and that they are both interested in making the relationship a success.

Not everyone, however, is happy about the relationship. On Drake’s side, his ex-girlfriend Rihanna is one of those not impressed with the development. Until a couple of months ago, Rihanna and Drake were dating. Making the matter even more complicated is the fact that Rihanna considers Jennifer her friend. So close were they that Rihanna is understood to have gifted JLo with a pair of boots, which the New York native went on to wear in the video of the song “Ain’t Your Mama.” But with Jennifer cozying up to Rihanna’s ex, the friendship is now in tatters. Rihanna has since unfollowed Jennifer on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez displays her cleavage in a low cut top as Drake meets the twins

On JLo’s side, Marc Anthony is also not happy with the relationship. According to sources, Marc still has feelings for Jennifer and is convinced that she is only in a relationship with Drake for the publicity it will get her. As her former husband and the father to her two children, Max and Emme, JLo had nothing but kind words for Marc Anthony. Sources say that Drake has already met Emme and Max, who are twins.

Besides acting in the crime drama series Shades of Blue that airs on NBC, JLo will also star and executive produce a live television production called Bye Bye Birdie Live! She also remains a judge and executive producer of World of Dance. Besides recording music with the Epic Records label where she is signed, the self-confessed workaholic also has a regular concert show in Las Vegas.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]