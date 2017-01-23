Kandi Burruss And Porsha Williams React To NeNe Leakes’ ‘WWHL’ Comments Regarding Phaedra Parks And Porsha

Viewers saw NeNe Leakes get closer to both Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Yet it seems that while Phaedra and Porsha’s friendship remains strong, the same can’t be said for NeNe’s friendships with the two women. During NeNe’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, NeNe actually took Kandi Burruss’ side when it came to her current feud with former friend Phaedra. NeNe also lashed out at Porsha for pretending as if she doesn’t know why they’re no longer friends.

Kandi was apparently so happy to hear what NeNe said on Watch What Happens Live that she wanted everyone to see and hear it for themselves. Kandi posted a clip of NeNe basically saying that Kandi is right in regards to spilling Phaedra’s secrets since Phaedra betrayed her first. In her caption, Kandi wrote that she has kept her mouth shut for years while being “dragged” on and off-camera by Phaedra. Kandi admitted that she finally had enough of Phaedra “blast[ing] the hell out of [her] all the time” and chose to speak up for herself this year. In a direct dig at Phaedra, Kandi ended her post by including a riff on Phaedra’s “Fix It Jesus” saying.

On the talk show, when Andy read a viewer’s question asking NeNe for her thoughts on the current rift between Kandi and Phaedra, NeNe took Kandi’s side. NeNe basically backed Kandi’s claim that Phaedra has been talking ill about her behind her back for quite some time.

“I’m okay with the friendship split. You know, it’s just the way that it’s splitting that’s the problem [laughs]. Well I think that Kandi has been holding back for so long and keeping secrets and, you know for me, yes I know them in a different way than the viewers do, for me, um I got your back and I’m loyal to you until you’re not loyal to me. You’re not just gonna keep shooting at me and think that I’m never gonna shoot at you, so I’m okay if, you know, Kandi wants to blow her head off every now and then, I mean I’m fine with that [Laughs].”

Andy and NeNe then jokingly referenced the moment during the Season 7 reunion show when Kandi and NeNe, engaged in a tense argument with one another over Phaedra, told one another that they “see each other.”

“We see each other!”

NeNe’s answer is likely shocking to many The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers. After all, it was Phaedra’s friendship with NeNe during Season 7 that contributed to the end of her friendship with Kandi. During that season, Kandi took offense to Phaedra telling NeNe that Kandi wasn’t there for her much during her drama with her now-ex Apollo Nida. Phaedra pointedly said that out of everyone, NeNe, not Kandi, was there for the most.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, as that season aired, NeNe and Kandi exchanged bitter words with one another via their blogs and social media, with NeNe at one point calling Kandi “hateful and jealous” and Kandi shooting back that she’s not in competition with anyone.

On Watch What Happens Live, besides taking Kandi Burruss’ side when it comes to her drama with Phaedra Parks, NeNe Leakes also went after Porsha Williams. Andy asked NeNe about Porsha’s revelation, during her own Watch What Happens Live appearance last week, that she and NeNe are no longer friends. Porsha said that she didn’t know what happened between them and seemingly placed the blame on NeNe.

“You know what, I really, I honestly don’t know what happened. I really, really don’t. I know I called a couple of times and my calls weren’t returned and so I just thought, so…yeah.”

NeNe gave Andy her side of the story, explaining that Porsha took offense when all she tried to do was give her good advice about not getting violent.

“Porsha hasn’t spoken to me since the reunion. Remember when I was trying to give her advice about fighting and all that? She took offense to that. She left the show and went on her radio show and bashed me along with the rest of her co-workers and I was simply just trying to give her some good advice as I have always done since I’ve known her. I’ve given her nothing but good advice. But that is the reason why we haven’t spoke.”

NeNe then implied that Porsha really just resented her when she returned to the show last season. NeNe pretty much said that Porsha was not happy that the Queen Bee had returned because she knew it would diminish her own turn in the spotlight.

“She really, when I got to Jamaica, she really wasn’t talking to me in Jamaica either. You know cause I was back on the show and of course these girls, they wanna be the queen and you know when the queen is there, you can’t shine. Okay?!”

Porsha apparently didn’t let herself get too bothered by NeNe basically calling her out as irrational and desperate. As the talk show aired, Porsha posted a tweet that seemed to make fun of NeNe being so bothered by her. Porsha also included in her tweet the raising hands in celebration emoji, indicating that she’s loving the attention that NeNe’s giving her.

Porsha Porsha PORSHA ???????? #WWHL — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) January 23, 2017

As viewers may remember from The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 8 reunion show, when talk turned to how Porsha Williams has been filmed getting physically violent three times, Phaedra Parks tried to defend Porsha while Kandi Burruss didn’t seem that convinced that Porsha was working on bettering herself. NeNe Leakes, meanwhile, spoke out, telling Porsha that she shouldn’t put her hands on anyone. NeNe reminded Porsha that she needs to think about her reputation and career. Not liking such advice, Porsha immediately brought up how NeNe supposedly chocked former co-star Kim Zolciak once. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after that reunion show aired, Porsha, a co-host on Dish Nation, said that NeNe was a “so-called friend” who tried to cast curses against her career.

