Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Not Divorcing, Split Rumors ‘Completely False’ [Debunked]

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are still happily married and not planning to file for a divorce soon. Sources close to the couple insisted that reports claiming that they are on the verge of a split are completely false.

Over the weekend, Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Ellen DeGeneres was trying to “bury divorce reports” by gushing about her wife at the People’s Choice Awards. Talking about Portia de Rossi’s red carpet attire, Ellen jokingly called it an accident, saying she does not usually looked that beautiful. By raving about her wife, CDL took this as Ellen’s way of trying to squash divorce rumors, which has surrounding the couple for months.

“Ellen and Portia have been struggling to keep their marriage alive these last few months. And now Ellen is apparently trying to squash divorce buzz, despite ongoing media reports about their troubled marriage.”

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s alleged looming divorce has been a hot topic for the webloid for months. The site previously claimed that Ellen and Portia’s relationship was going downhill fast that the Scandal star even considered quitting her Hollywood career and moving back to Australia. She was reportedly willing to leave her lucrative career behind just to get away from all the marital drama.

While the daytime host constantly promotes kindness on The Ellen Show, CDL claimed that Ellen is an entirely different person behind close doors. She allegedly is not the fun-loving and positive person viewers see on television and instead a “controlling” wife to Portia.

“Insiders indicate that Ellen loves to control and micro-manage every aspect of Portia’s life. She feels like she lives in a golden cage simply because Ellen is supposedly pulling all the strings in their marriage,” the site claimed.

Reaching out to an “impeccable” Ellen DeGeneres source, Gossip Cop debunked the divorce rumors. Insiders close to the couple confirmed that Ellen and Portia are happier than ever, adding that their marriage is far from being troubled. The site revealed that the new rumors are “completely false” and fabricated.

In December, Gossip Cop also debunked rumors of Portia moving back to Australia to get away from Ellen. According to their source, the report was just “idiotic and ridiculous.”

In other news, Ellen Degeneres paid tribute to Barack Obama on Thursday’s The Ellen Show. According to Huffington Post, the daytime host thanked the president for helping her marriage to now-wife Portia de Rossi legal. Through a moving video, Degeneres made a compilation of all the times she spent with Barack and Michelle Obama over the past eight years.On The Ellen Show‘s YouTube account, they also shared a Thank You video on behalf of the LGBTQ community. The clip starred Sia, Macklemore, Neil Patrick Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson among others.

“Thank you for fighting for a world where I can raise my daughter to love whoever she wants to love,” Macklemore, an active supporter of the LGBTQ community, said in the clip.

Just like Ellen, Portia de Rossi also took this opportunity to thank Obama for legalizing same sex marriage.

“Thank you, President Obama. Because of you, I got to marry the girl of my dreams,” she said.

In November, Ellen Degeneres was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a civilian can receive. As reported by Independent, Barack Obama called Ellen a “role model” for Americans after she bravely came out as a lesbian in the 90s.

Bill and Melinda Gates, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Michael Jordon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Robert Redford, Lorne Michaels, Diana Ross, Bring Springsteen, Vin Scully, and Cicely Tyso were also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom alongside The Ellen Show host.

