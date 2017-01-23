Joo Won and BoA Dating: Will Relationship Survive His Military Enlistment?

Joo Won and BoA recently surprised fans with news that they’re dating. However, the new relationship has a big challenge looming ahead and that is Joo Won’s military enlistment.

As Korea Portal notes, Joo Won is scheduled to do his mandatory military enlistment this year along with a long list of kdrama and kpop stars like T.O.P of BIGBANG, 2PM’s Taecyeon, Smile Again actor Ji Chang Wook and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun.

The duration of the military enlistment is expected to be approximately two years according to Korea Portal.

With any new relationship, a separation for that long of a time can cause issues. But as the saying goes, absence can make the heart grow fonder. Hopefully that will be the case for BoA and Joo Won.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the My Sassy Girl actor and the Kpop queen recently confirmed dating rumors.

According to All Kpop, Joo Won’s agency, The Huayi Brothers, were the first to confirm the rumors of the relationship.

“The length of their relationship is a personal matter, so we did not inquire about it separately,” the agency said of the couple.

SM Entertainment, BoA’s agency have so far remained tight-lipped on the dating news.

Soompi reports that an alleged insider source has called BoA and Joo Won as a “heartwarming couple” because of their interactions with each other.

“It’s cute to see them cherish one another and date cautiously,’ the insider reportedly said. “Many around them are envious of the couple.”

BoA and Joo Won in a relationshiphttps://t.co/U8UeGKN9bA pic.twitter.com/qOpPiNBqRD — MB Entertainment (@Bulletin_Ent) January 23, 2017

The two Hallyu entertainers have reportedly been dating since last year and met at an industry event. They reportedly have a lot of stuff in common including a love for a healthy, active lifestyle and outdoor activities like hiking and golf. They also like the same types of music too.

According to All Kpop, there’s also some speculation that TVXQ’s Yunho may have been the matchmaker that brought Joo Won and BoA together.

BoA and Yunho are on the same label and have known each other for the last ten years. But it turns out that Joo Won and Junho are friends too. Joo Won has spoken about their relationship in the past.

“Yunho hyung gave me a call when he came out [of the military] for a vacation,” Joo Won said in a past interview. “He is the sangnamja (tough guy) style, and I remember before enlisting, he sent me a video of him getting his head shaved.”

So, since Junho is a mutual friend of BoA and Joo Won, it makes him the likely ‘cupid’ that made this love match possible.

Actor Joo Won and BoA reportedly have been dating since late last year, they both share the same hobbies https://t.co/wtfRhgENN9 pic.twitter.com/pXnrowePmx — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) January 18, 2017

Since news of the relationship broke, Hallyu fans have continued to express their joy at the fact that BoA and Joo Won are in a relationship and have even coined a “celebrity couple name” for them, “#BoWon”

All I need right now is a #BoWon picture. And I can die happy. — Highmami (@houseofrko) January 21, 2017

