‘The Legend Of The Blue Sea’ Episode 20: Will Shim Cheong Leave Joon Jae In Tearful Finale?

The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 20 is expected to reach new heights as the airing of the final installment for the popular fantasy drama from SBS nears.

Excitement about The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 20 is contagious as fans eagerly await what will happen next to the hit Korean fantasy drama starring Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun.

In most recent episodes of the show, fans were treated to a rollercoaster ride of emotions: shock that Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) was shot, relief when she woke up after being treated at the hospital, and sadness after realizing that she would eventually have to leave her beloved Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho).

The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 19 brought the show’s ratings higher than it has ever recorded with an impressive 21 percent in nationwide viewership ratings per a report from Soompi, 2.7 percent higher than its previous record.

[Ratings] #LegendOfTheBlueSea #푸른바다의전설

Ep19 Ratings AGB Nielsen

Nationwide ➡️21%

Seoul➡️22.2% TNmS Media

Nationwide➡️18.7%

Seoul➡️20.4% pic.twitter.com/r4R0XMhcF4 — Legend of Blue Sea (@Legendofbluesea) January 19, 2017

Furthermore, the outlet also reported that the second to the last TLOTBS episode gained 22 percent viewership along the metropolitan area of the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Aside from having great numbers, these TLOTBS episodes also revealed a lot of twists in the Korean drama including the fact that Shim Cheong’s heart may not have enough juice to pump when she remains on land with Joon Jae.

Early episodes of the show explained how a mermaid survives in land. Apparently, mermaid and mermen’s heart will continue to beat as long as their loved one continues to love them. It also means that should that person who is the reason why they left the sea in the first place stop loving them, their heart will harden and start to fail.

Now, fans are speculating—and are already getting sad—about the fact that The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 20 will most probably see a repeat in history and feature the silver-tailed mermaid version of Jun Ji Hyun’s character yet again. Past episodes of the show revealed that Kim Dam Ryeong (Joon Jae’s past self) will decide to send Se Hwa (Shim Cheong’s past self) away in order to save her life.

At present time, Shim Cheong’s heart was pierced by the bullet she took to save Joon Jae. While doctors who treated her say that she miraculously have recovered fully, the mermaid’s heart seemed to be in a bad shape. Realizing this, Joon Jae decides to send her back to the ocean in The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 20 to be aired on January 25.

Another more concrete proof that the show will end in “a slightly tragic note” is the behind-the-scenes clip posted over the show’s Twitter page.

Of course, there is still a good chance that the showrunners will make The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 20 something to root for considering the unexpected twist in Episode 19.

In a previous report from the Inquisitr, it was speculated that Joon Jae will be betrayed by a close friend who happened to be the senior conman, Jo Nam Doo (Lee Hee-joon).

But as the show’s episodes for last week were aired, fans realized that the entire betrayal scheme was the two conman working together to catch Joon Jae’s stepmother and stepbrother, Heo Chi-Hyun who later chose to commit suicide instead of rotting in jail for condoning his mother’s crimes.

During the exciting Episode 18, fans witnessed the heart-stopping kidnapping of Lee Min Ho’s character done by Nam Doo. The senior conman then delivers the supposedly unconscious Joon Jae to Chi-Hyun and his mother in an abandoned warehouse. There, they tie up Joon Jae and inject the same poison used to kill his father—except it was all a ruse.

After Joon Jae and Kang Ji-yeon a.k.a. Kang Seo-hee (Hwang Shin-hye) were left alone, the evil stepmother then goes on the big revelation of her crimes, all of which was caught on tape. Joon Jae then laughs which appears to be a cue for the hiding police officers to reveal their presence.

What did you think of these The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 20 spoilers? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by SBS]