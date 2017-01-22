Super Bowl 51 Odds: Patriots Vs. Falcons Early Odds Favor New England To Win Second Title in Three Years

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51. Both teams came into Championship Sunday as the favorites to advance to the big game and both the Falcons and Patriots didn’t disappoint the hometown fans.

According to a CBS Sports report, Atlanta jumped all over the Green Bay Packers right from the get go and never looked back as they rolled to the 44-21 win.

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the entire Falcons offense teamed up and took control of this NFC title match-up from the opening drive of the game as they executed a dominant playoff performance.

In the final game at the Georgia Dome, “Matty Ice” was serenaded with the chants ”MVP! MVP! MVP!” several times during the game as he looked like a man playing against boys in the battle for the NFC title.

Ryan looked every bit like the NFL MVP as he threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns, while his main partner in crime Julio Jones hauled in nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns leading the Falcons to their second Super Bowl appearance in team history.

While Ryan and the offense are getting most of the praise, Atlanta’s defense is more than deserving of some shout outs here! The Falcons kept the Packers out of the end zone until the game was basically in hand, and swarmed Packers Aaron Rodgers all day long. This is the second straight great performance by the Falcons defense in the postseason, who also smothered the Seahawks in the divisional round.

Atlanta has given up 41 points thus far in the 2017 playoffs, however, a lot of those points came in “garbage time” when the results were well in hand.

Atlanta (13-5) will now move on to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

While the Falcons are more than capable of defeating the Patriots on Super Sunday, it will truly be a David vs Goliath match-up in the sense that New England will head into this big game with a lot of Super Bowl experience under their belt.

The Patriots advanced to the NFL championship by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game 36-17.

New England quarterback Tom Brady was, well, very Tom Brady like as he once again shined brightest in the biggest game of the season. Brady threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots romp over the Steelers, leading the Pats back to the Super Bowl for the second time in the past three seasons.

Brady’s favorite target on the night was wide-out Chris Hogan. Hogan, who only had 680 receiving yards on the entire 2016 season heading into tonight’s AFC Championship game hauled in nine passes for 180 yards and two scores in the Pats win.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played well in this game even though the final score wouldn’t indicate it. Roethlisberger threw for 314 yards and one touchdown and did his best to keep the Steelers in the game, however, after Pittsburgh lost running back Le’Veon Bell with a groin injury in the first half, it seemed to take the wind out of the Steelers sail.

So now the stage is set. Let the Super Bowl hype begin as fans now prepare for two weeks of story lines that even make NFL analysts go a bit stir crazy!

Las Vegas oddsmakers have the New England Patriots listed as the early Super Bowl favorites at -3, with the over under point total set at 58. Don’t look for this line to change much soon as the big money that is wagered on the Super Bowl almost always flows in two or three days before the big game takes place.

Congratulations to the Falcons and the Patriots on great seasons.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]