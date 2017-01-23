WWE News: Triple H Considering Permanent Retirement From WWE Ring, Upcoming Match With Seth Rollins May Be His Last

HHH will always be involved with WWE for the rest of his professional career, but his days inside the WWE ring may be coming to a permanent end soon. The Game has been working a limited wrestling schedule for some years now, but the official end of his wrestling career hasn’t been a hot topic on the rumor mill.

He hasn’t wrestled a match since losing the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 32. In fact, he’s only had one appearance on WWE television since then, and the WWE Universe has been waiting patiently for The Game’s return to Raw to get the ball rolling for his inevitable feud with Seth Rollins. It has been reported that Triple H’s return has been held off until now to give WWE a boost in the weekly ratings.

Recently, Triple H and WWE officials “teased” the former’s return to WWE television last week to reignite the fans’ interest for his upcoming return that could happen at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Seth Rollins vs. Triple H seems to be one of the few matches written in stone for Wrestlemania 33. However, it’s possible that it may serve as a potential retirement match based on some recent comments from The Game.

The challenge that Triple H has to deal with during an event like Wrestlemania is balancing the workload as the COO of WWE and as a performer in the ring. For him, that means not being able to enjoy the moment at the moment. During an interview with Crave Online, HHH discussed the struggle of balancing everything at once.

“The common belief is that for myself and other guys are that we can’t step away from it or can’t let it go but I’d love to [laughs]. As much as I enjoyed last year, when the company asks if you want to go out and compete in front of 100,000 people, it’s hard to say no because it’s a piece of who you are. But at the same time, the workload it creates for you is so massive that it’s hard for you to enjoy it. “Even the WrestleMania experience, I spent my time going from a business partner to trying to produce NXT Takeover to trying to oversee the television and if talent have an issue, my match is up in two or three matches and there’s a talent issue I have to deal with, I’m not out of the pocket. It becomes an intense workplace.”

A retirement match for The Game hasn’t been rumored before because the WWE Universe just assumed his wrestling career wasn’t coming to an end anytime soon. His schedule has been limited for awhile, but he’s consistently been able to work with the best young talent the WWE roster has to offer and continue to have great matches with a wide variety of opponents. Rollins seemed to be the next man in line.

Recently, HHH issued a stern warning to Seth Rollins, which was yet another teaser for their upcoming feud. The belief is their rivalry will culminate at Wrestlemania, but could that be the last match of HHH’s career? Rollins has acted as a protege to Triple H for a few years. The two have created quite a narrative for their feud, so giving Rollins the ultimate rub may be the thing that puts his babyface run over the top.

There is no question that HHH’s wrestling career is winding down, especially when you consider the role he has backstage in WWE to fall back on that most wrestlers don’t. His contributions to WWE through NXT and other endeavors like the United Kingdom tournament make him essential to WWE’s future, so focusing on those projects rather than getting back into the WWE ring may be best for business.

