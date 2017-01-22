Newly Single Louis Tomlinson Celebrates Son’s Birthday With Ex Briana Jungwirth

Louis Tomlinson no longer has a girlfriend for Briana Jungwirth to be jealous of, so is this why she has started playing nice with their father of her child?

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth’s son, Freddie Reign Tomlinson, celebrated turning one year old on Saturday, and his parents decided to make his first birthday a special one by putting aside their past troubles and spending the big day together with the adorable little boy. As E! News reports, they were joined by at least two other friends or family members.

Briana Jungwirth shared an Instagram video of Freddie and his first birthday cake. In the short clip, a grinning Louis Tomlinson holds up the unsteady tot while he reaches out to touch the dessert. It looks like Freddie manages to grab a big glob of icing, smashing it between his hands.

Special first birthday 🙂 A video posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

Briana Jungwirth and Louis Tomlinson had a very special cake made for their son’s first birthday. Briana’s Instagram snapshot of the sweet treat shows that it was decorated with a photo of Freddie. She and Louis also served their guests a second cake covered with chocolate icing. It was decorated with sprinkles and two tiny pennant banners reading “Happy Birthday.”

ONE A photo posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter to let his fans know that he had a great time at the little party for his little one.

Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 22, 2017

Louis Tomlinson was probably ready to have something to celebrate after his rough start to 2017. According to the Sun, the One Direction star and actress Danielle Campbell broke up a few weeks after Louis’ mother, Johannah Deakin, lost her battle with leukemia. Danielle showed up to support Louis for his December 10 performance on The X Factor UK, and he definitely needed all the love that he could get; the singer was taking the stage just three days after his mother’s passing.

Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell seemingly called it quits sometime after Christmas, and their split was reportedly an amicable one.

“They’re still talking to each other and there is no bad feeling whatsoever,” a source revealed. “It’s really sad because Danielle has been there for Louis through this horrible time. She has stood by him, remained loyal and continued to be a great support, which is exactly what he needs.”

Happy birthday my love ❤️ A photo posted by Danielle Campbell (@thedaniellecampbell) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:11am PST

According to Teen Vogue, Danielle Campbell rang in the New Year with Bella Thorne’s ex, Gregg Sulkin. However, it’s unclear whether she’s dating the Faking It star.

There have been numerous reports that the mother of Louis Tomlinson’s child wasn’t exactly Danielle Campbell’s biggest fan. Freddie Reign is the result of Louis’ very brief May 2015 fling with Briana Jungwirth, and Briana allegedly hoped that their tryst would lead to a long-term relationship. However, these dreams were dashed when Danielle came along.

“She’s understandably jealous,” one of Briana’s close friends told Heat magazine shortly after Freddie’s birth last year. “Briana likes him and hopes, now the baby’s here, that Louis understands she needs to be a more important figure in his life – she’s got hope [of a relationship] in the future.”

A photo posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Oct 5, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

According to a July 2016 report by TMZ, Louis Tomlinson allegedly thought that Briana Jungwirth was denying him access to Freddie because she was jealous of his relationship with Danielle Campbell. Louis reportedly said that Briana was going “into a rage” whenever she saw online photos of him with Danielle, and Briana expressed a fear that Louis’ girlfriend was “a crazed fan.”

Briana wasn’t the only one making complaints about pictures during the heated custody battle; Louis Tomlinson was allegedly angry with Briana for sharing photos of their son on social media without having them pre-approved by him.

He loved watching the sea. The most soulful boy A photo posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

Photos of Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell together possibly pushed Briana Jungwirth over the edge last July. As Us Weekly reports, Briana seemingly lashed out at the actress on Twitter shortly after the paparazzi snapped pictures of Danielle and Louis spending time with Freddie in Malibu.

“You can pretend all you want but you will NEVER be my baby son’s mother,” Briana tweeted.

Now that Danielle Campbell is no longer a part of Louis Tomlinson’s life, it looks like Briana Jungwirth and her ex are on better terms. For Freddie’s sake, hopefully this means that Louis and Briana’s contentious custody battle is finally over.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM]