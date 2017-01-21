Gregg Popovich On Donald Trump: ‘You Really Can’t Believe Anything That Comes Out Of His Mouth’

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is no fan of Donald Trump. On Saturday, Popovich spoke out about the newly inaugurated president, saying, “you really can’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth.”

It’s not often that sports coaches get political, but Gregg Popovich is special and he’s been sharing his opinions about Donald Trump ever since he learned that the celebrity businessman was elected to become the next president of the United States.

Just after the election, Popovich commented that the thought of having Donald Trump as our president makes him sick to his stomach. Since then, the Spurs coach has continued commenting on the approval rating and the trustworthiness of Trump.

“The march today was great,” Popovich commented. “The message is important. It could have been a whole lot of groups marching. Somebody said on TV, ‘What’s the message?’ The message is obvious. Our president comes in with the lowest rating of anybody whoever came into the office. There’s a majority of people out there, since Hillary won the popular vote, that don’t buy his act.”

Gregg Popovich’s comments came before a much-hyped Saturday game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to My San Antonio, Popovich was asked about the Women’s March being held around the country and the world on Saturday. His response was literally four minutes long.

“I just wish he was more … had the ability to be mature enough to do something that really is inclusive, rather than just talking and saying, ‘I’m going to include everyone.'” Popovich continued. “He could talk to the groups that he disrespected and maligned during the primary and really make somebody believe it. But so far, you’ve gotten to the point where you really can’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth. You really can’t. All those thousands that were on the rooftops after 9/11? There were two. ‘We went to Hawaii and checked his birth certificate and my investigators couldn’t BELIEVE what they found.’ There wasn’t anything there. It’s over and over again.”

Popovich went on to talk about Donald Trump’s speech on Friday and the new POTUS’ concern about the size of the crowd that showed up at the inauguration, a crowd that was much smaller than that of Barack Obama by a landslide. The Spurs coach said that Trump’s concern over ratings and crowds worries him because he doesn’t think Trump is showing the emotional maturity that someone his age and in his position should possess.

“I hope he does a great job. But there’s a difference between respecting the office of the president and the person who occupies it. That respect has to be earned. It’s hard to be respectful of someone when we all have kids, and we’re watching him be misogynistic and xenophobic and racist and make fun of handicapped people.”

Gregg Popovich went on to call out some of the television personalities who have been defending Donald Trump — those who have been accused of trying to cover up and deny many of the offensive things that the president has said and done. He called out Kellyanne Conway, specifically, for recently denying that Donald Trump was making fun of a disabled reporter. He brought up how she argued that Trump wouldn’t have done that and something about knowing what is in his heart, despite video footage actually showing Trump seemingly mocking the reporter.

As for the protests, though, even though the Women’s March on Cleveland was going on all around them while his San Antonio Spurs warmed up for the game later in the day, Gregg Popovich said he was happy to see the huge turnout for the marches all over the United States.

“Although we all hope he does good things for our country, that we don’t get embarrassed by him and roll back liberties that have been worked for for so long in so many different areas.”

