Woman’s Epic Primal Scream At Moment Trump Takes Oath Of Office Caught On Tape — Emotions Go From Somber To Volcanic [Opinion]

A woman’s scream is being heard around the world. At the moment a Trump protester heard Donald Trump complete the oath of office, she belted out an ear-piercing primal yell — and it was caught on tape.

It was the moment everyone knew was coming. Like anything else, there were supporters and detractors of Trump becoming the 45th commander in chief.

Beyond a doubt, Jessica Starr’s scream represents the latter; her raw emotions will likely make her the de facto face of pain and suffering for critics of President Trump’s Administration.

ITV hosted a video on its website that captured what some call a pivotal moment in history that is worthy of gracing the cover of Time magazine.

Starr sat quietly along the grounds of Pennsylvania Avenue where the president would eventually pass in a motorcade for a parade in his honor. A voice is heard in the background as Starr holds her hands up in anticipation of the moment. She breathes deliberately ahead of the surreal announcement — that many others feared months ago when it became apparent the real estate mogul’s campaign wasn’t mere fodder.

“Donald J Trump is the president of the United States.”

At that precise moment, the woman erupted in frenzy and an explosion of emotions followed as she yelled, “no” at the top of her voice. The sound was reminiscent of the Psycho shower scream — only it was outdoors and the bogeyman was not an assailant armed with a large butcher’s knife. He was a legally elected president who had just sworn to protect the country from all adversaries: both foreign and domestic.

Starr’s scream was a strong indicator that she considered herself the adversary — not an American citizen protected by the Bill of Rights the Founding Fathers envisioned.

Pres Trump took the Oath of Office with his hand on 2 bibles: his own, and the bible used by Abraham Lincoln at his first Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/3GDQsQOsyr — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 20, 2017

The Independent Journal Review (or IJR) refers to Starr as a “snowflake protester,” a named reportedly coined by the Trump campaign. Kellyanne Conway, the then-candidate Trump’s manager of his road to Washington, appeared as a guest on Fox News’ “Hannity” show in November.

As the Wrap wrote, Conway criticized millennials for protesting Trump. She suggested they were only trying to get preferential treatment and use the contentious election to miss school and work.

“We’re just treating these adolescents and millennials like precious snowflakes. What’s the worst that can happen to these Millennials… that Donald Trump will make good on his promise to create 25 million news jobs?”

If size matters, the turnout at the Women’s March on Washington reportedly dwarfed the crowds that showed up to witness President Donald Trump put his hand on the Bible and begin his promise of making America great again.

Mashable posted juxtaposed images of the crowds at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony and women marching in Washington the next day.

@JoyAnnReid @puffin98 Let’s compare crowd size of Trump Inauguration v D.C. Women’s March…???? Mr Trump…you can’t comb over racism! pic.twitter.com/Lz9Tn8PpZp — Sissy Victor (@sissyvictor40) January 21, 2017

Yahoo News hosted a blog with continuous reporting from various satellite marches around the country. According to event planners, more than 200,000 people descended on Washington and tens of thousands more showed up at over 200 additional locations.

Madonna headlined a list of celebrities that appeared to either protest Trump’s election or send a message of solidarity against his planned policies to repeal and replace Obamacare, create a Muslim registry, expand government (IRS) and roll back Obama initiatives (e.g. climate change initiatives), to name a few.

It’s unclear what impact the march will have on Congress and Trump’s platform. If history is any indicator, it will likely take more marches before the commander in chief and lawmakers take notice. Some say it’s like watching paint dry.

The good news is that paint does dry in the end.

Later, a reporter talked to a calmer Starr and probed her on the motivation behind the visceral scream.

“I’m so sorry, I love people, this is not America, this is not what we want.”

Her scream is long gone — faded with the wind, the passing waves, the rants and rain falling during the inaugural. Still, for many, the protester’s pain may leave an indelible mark on the fabric of American democracy.

Only time has the appropriate response.

[Featured Image Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]