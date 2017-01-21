‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Prepares To Welcome Her Second Child

Chelsea Houska is due to give birth in a just a few weeks and as she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, prepare to welcome their first child together, the second for Houska, the Teen Mom 2 star has remained active on social media.

As new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B continue to air on MTV, Chelsea Houska has been sharing special moments from her pregnancy with fans on Instagram and Twitter and on January 19, Houska told fans she is ready to give birth.

“You’re almost there,” a fan pointed out.

“Haha yeeees! Im so ready,” Chelsea Houska wrote in response.

My baby is almost as tall as me haha#stopgrowing pic.twitter.com/liek24Ayg3 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) May 27, 2015

Chelsea Houska first announced her pregnancy news to fans in July of last year, months before she was set to wed Cole DeBoer after 2 years of dating. At the time, many fans wondered if Houska would postpone her plans to wed and instead welcome her second child out of wedlock. However, Houska and DeBoer opted to move forward with their plans and tied the knot in early October of last year.

Weeks after she wed, Chelsea Houska announced that her second child was a boy in blog post to fans. Houska also revealed that her baby’s closet had already been filled with plaid.

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!” she added.

Although her little boy will be the second child for Chelsea Houska, she recently revealed that she is quite nervous about her second pregnancy. In fact, she claimed her first pregnancy was easier — but only because she wasn’t as aware of all that a pregnancy entails at the time.

“I thought I knew what I was doing, so I wasn’t nervous,” Chelsea Houska explained to Us Weekly weeks ago. “But this time, I’ve researched everything and I’m kind of freaking myself out!”

As for DeBoer, Houska said, “He’s excited to have his own little buddy.”

While Chelsea Houska’s due date isn’t until midway through February, she and DeBoer are preparing for their child to arrive any moment since Houska’s first child, daughter Aubree, was born 5 weeks before her due date.

“Aubree came five weeks early, so I feel like I need to be prepared, like, now,” she explained to the magazine “We have everything, we just need to finish organizing. We’re nesting.”

As fans know, Aubree is Chelsea Houska’s daughter from her previous relationship with Adam Lind, who has been targeted with allegations of bad parenting through Teen Mom 2′s run on MTV.

Just livin the dream pic.twitter.com/vaqxw9owr2 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) August 28, 2015

While Cole DeBoer isn’t too active on social media, he does share photos of Chelsea Houska from time to time and earlier this month, he spoke of his excitement over the upcoming birth of his first child.

“What an amazing year to come! Can’t wait to meet our sweet little boy!” he wrote. “I love my sweet wife @chelseahouska I have so much respect for how strong and wonderful she has been during this pregnancy. The amount she goes through for our little baby, she is more than amazing!!”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating one another in 2014 after meeting at a gas station and one year later, they moved in together and became engaged. As for Lind, he is currently engaged to longtime girlfriend Stasia Huber, but the pair hasn’t yet wed.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, including Cole DeBoer, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]