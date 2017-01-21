Ryan Reynolds May Have Just Revealed A Joint Project With Hugh Jackman And Pierce Brosnan

Ryan Reynolds has just sparked rumors over a potential standalone Marvel movie co-starring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Pierce Brosnan, according to the International Business Times. While some Marvel fans are speculating that Brosnan could reprise his iconic role of James Bond (though that would be bizarre), others believe the 63-year-old actor could be cast as Cable.

Ryan Reynolds has been hanging out with Jackman a lot lately. In addition to that, he has been showering the Wolverine star with praises lately and even suggested he would love to work with the Aussie actor in a standalone film featuring their characters Deadpool and Wolverine.

While Marvel Comics remains mute on a potential standalone film featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, fans are hopeful to see a crossover with Ryan Reynolds and Jackman in the near future.

So naturally, when Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of himself, Jackman, and Brosnan on one photo, the rumor mill again began churning. In the caption to the mystical photo, Reynolds, who reprises his role of Wade Wilson in 2018’s Deadpool 2, wrote, “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.”

But it was their “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose on the social media photo that sent Marvel fans into a frenzy, with many interpreting it as Ryan Reynolds, Jackman, and Brosnan hiding a secret of some kind.

Since 20th Century Fox is searching to cast an actor to play Cable in Deadpool 2, and since both Ryan Reynolds and Jackman already have their own Marvel superheroes to portray, Marvel fans think it’s no coincidence that the three actors are hanging out and speculate that Brosnan could be cast as Cable in the 2018 sequel.

Deadpool 2, which hits theaters on March 2, 2018, is being directed by David Leitch, while Ryan Reynolds has earlier confirmed that he is reprising his role of Deadpool in the upcoming installment.

Even when Ryan Reynolds is absent at an awards show, but there will always be those who mention him in their acceptance speech, according to People magazine. And that’s exactly what his wife and mother of his two kids did at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday.

When Blake Lively came on stage to accept her statuette in the Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress category, she made sure to gush over her celebrity husband, Ryan Reynolds. The Shallows actress was on cloud nine as she beat out Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Emily Blunt and Amy Adams to take out the nomination. And because her husband couldn’t make it to the ceremony, Lively made sure to give him a big shout-out in her acceptance speech.

“Thank you to my husband, who’s everything to me.”

When an audience member cheered at the mere mention of Ryan Reynolds, Lively was quick to add, “You can’t have him, he’s mine!”

To make her husband jealous a little, Lively also fangirled over Luke Hemsworth, who presented her the award, while praising HBO’s hit series Westworld during her acceptance speech. Last year, Ryan Reynolds made headlines when he talked about sex with his wife onstage during the MTV Movie Awards while accepting the golden popcorn award.

Last April, Ryan Reynolds gave a very special and intimate shout out to Lively while accepting the Best Comedic Performance award for his role as Deadpool at the MTV Movie Awards 2016. In his acceptance speech, the 40-year-old actor joked that “everything” he does is to make Lively laugh, while quickly adding, “especially the sex.”

Ryan Reynolds and Lively, who got married in 2012, share two kids together: daughters Ines, almost 4-months-old, and James, who turned two-years-old in December, 2014.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]