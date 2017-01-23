Windows 10 Creators Update Exclusive Details

The next big patch for Windows 10, called Creators Update, is due to drop soon, and the Inquisitr has exclusive details of some of the new features.

Microsoft has had some hiccups when it comes to the rollout and reception of Windows 10. From the beginning, people had issues with how Windows 7 and 8.1 were upgraded to Microsoft’s new flagship operating system, Windows 10. While the vast majority of people were happy to upgrade for free, there were holdouts who wanted to ensure that their hardware and software would work seamlessly. Microsoft responded by applying stealth upgrades. People who regularly updated their systems with recommended patches found themselves automatically changed to Windows 10 without their explicit consent. Microsoft later responded to this criticism by making it easier to opt out of the upgrade permanently.

The most prevalent complaint about Windows 10, however, is how the operating system handles updates, which are downloaded automatically without the user’s consent and applied during off-peak hours. And woe to those who use connections with data limits, as the Chinko Project in the Central African Republic found out. Unless a user navigates a confusing settings screen and sets their data connection to metered, updates will consume huge chunks of allotted bandwidth. Enterprise customers with Windows 10 have had tools handed to them to prevent individual machines from updating, but home users have been forced to deal with automatic updates.

Quality of Life Changes

All of that is about to change, however. An anonymous source inside Microsoft has exclusively told Inquisitr details about the Creators Update, a major update to Windows 10 that is due to drop in March or April. This update will change how Windows 10 handles updates, granting Windows 10 Professional users a host of tools and options to delay or even stop them.

The first major change in the Creators Update comes in allowing users to delay the installation of all updates, depending on the service branch that the PC is on. For most users, that service branch is Current Branch (CB). CB computers will be able to delay their updates by up to 35 days with a simple toggle. However, some updates, such as Windows Defender, will continue to download and install. This is similar to how the current option to defer updates works in Windows 10 now.

For greater control, our source tells us that Microsoft is dividing software updates into two new divisions. Where once there were the Optional and Recommended categories, there are now Feature and Quality. Feature updates can be individually pushed back for up to 365 days while Quality updates can only be delayed by 30 days. It’s worth noting that according to our source, Quality tier updates include security updates.

Another part of the Windows 10 future update is in the active hours. Microsoft is finally realizing that some people have more than 12 active hours on their PC in a day. Now, users will be able to set active hour periods of up to 18 hours.

Perhaps in response to the Chinko Project debacle, an extra blurb now appears on the Windows Update screen that reads as follows.

“Available updates will be downloaded and installed automatically, except over metered connections[emphasis added] (where charges may apply)”

Another new option will be to include driver updates automatically when Windows 10 is updated.

This writer will be reaching out to Microsoft on Monday, January 23, 2017, to see if they have any comment on this leak and update this article accordingly.

What do you think? Are these quality of life improvements to Windows 10 enough, or does Microsoft need to make other changes as well? Let us know in the comments below.

