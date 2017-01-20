Kate Middleton And Prince William ‘Exciting News’ And Big Changes In 2017

For Kate Middleton and Prince William, 2017 is the year of big changes. Already, Middleton and William have made the difficult decision to live full-time at Kensington Palace, in London, England, instead of spending more of their precious family hours at their beautiful country estate.

People magazine reports the news that Kate, William, George, and Charlotte are officially making the move to the palace to coincide with many other changes taking place in their lives.

A palace briefing from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed previous news stories that Middleton, William, and the children will be “shifting their home base to London” in a few months.

The couple regularly uses Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace when they are engaged on royal duties in the capital, but until this year, Prince William and his young family have not considered making it their primary residence.

Now that Queen Elizabeth is having to scale back her work and hand off more official duties to Middleton and other members of the royal family, Kate and Prince William are eager to be on the spot when needed. They aren’t giving up Anmer Hall all together, but Middleton and William have recognized that their responsibilities are increasing as the Queen ages, and it’s time to do things differently.

“Their Royal Highnesses love their time in Norfolk and it will continue to be their home. From this autumn, however, the Duke and Duchess will increasingly base their family at Kensington Palace. As they have in recent years, their royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of the Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London.”

The big move won’t happen right away, but Kate learned from her entrepreneur parents, Carole and Mike Middleton, the importance of being prepared. Kate has already made sure that the apartment, which at one point belonged to the Queen’s younger sister, Princess Margaret, has undergone “more than $6.5 million renovation in preparation for their arrival.”

Anmer Hall has been the royal couple’s family home and primary residence since their marriage in 2011. It was a place for Kate and William to raise their children away from the rush and bustle of London and the pressures of their official lives.

The Norfolk location allowed William to carry on with his job as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance and still see lots of Kate and the children. For a few short years, William and his commoner wife, Middleton, were able to live a semblance of a normal life at their beloved family home.

2017 will see Prince William “wrap his role as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance” when he finishes his two-year commitment this summer.

According to Hello magazine, the prince said in the statement that his time with the Air Ambulance service was a “huge privilege” and his experiences will give him a “valuable perspective” on his royal work. William loved his pilot job but knows he and Kate must move on now.

As the children grow up, their parents have to make decisions about their education as well as school. Prince George is starting school in September, and Kate and William have decided that London offers better educational opportunities for the three-and-a-half-year-old than they could find near Anmer Hall.

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/ Getty Images]