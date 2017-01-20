Donald Trump Is The 45th POTUS — ‘Time Until Trumps Leaves Office’ Counter Already Up On Social Media

Donald J. Trump is the 45th President of the United States of America. From the looks of it, he may be the leader of the most divided states of America. Throughout social media, there have been a significant amount of backlash over Trump becoming President. However, many people who are protesting did not make the effort to even go out and vote. In fact, voter turnout was down nearly 1.5 million people compared to the previous election, and nearly 2.5 percent for states that voted for Hillary Clinton.

#PopularVote this is how the real popular vote for the 2017 ellection looks like pic.twitter.com/Fw2O1fdzlZ — Omar Ramazzini (@HowardRavenclaw) January 9, 2017

Amid the divisiveness, President Trump was able to deliver a promising speech in hopes to garner support, keeping to his promises of eliminating radical Islamic terrorism, and to uphold his slogan of “Make America Great Again.”

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones. And unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth… “Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together, we will make America great again.”

Even his speech did not move the needle a single budge to antagonists. These reasons include others feeling that the actions done by Trump that were committed during the campaign, as well as actions that resurfaced such as the leaked video tape, will constantly taint the former Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice star.

Sadly, social media has shown how this country is so divided, and how the decision to stand against unity is what the former president stood against. Moreover, United States Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. also preached that blacks should indeed be vocal about their inequality, but seek to accomplish this goal through inclusion, instead of division.

Instead, many chose to put their Facebook and Twitter pictures black, including Rosie O’Donnell, or protest against watching the inauguration speech altogether.

Perhaps the most disheartening gesture done by social media is the current countdown on Facebook, entitled, “Time Until Trumps Leaves Office.”

Materialized by Viral Thread, this counter already has nearly a quarter of a million likes, tens of thousands of live views, and 70 thousand comments, such as, “Not sure if America will exist that long,” “Can’t wait for this to be over,” “Add four more years,” and “Buckle [u]p he will be gone before the year is over!!! He will screw up over and over and over then impeached.”

These actions certainly do not create a country of unity. In fact, it creates tension and turmoil, which cannot harbor love, justice, and embrace. Perhaps the most interesting part of this is that Donald Trump won the election, and by nearly 80 thousand votes in key Midwest states.

Moreover, while both Trump and Clinton split the percentage of the popular vote, with Clinton winning, the percentage of people who did not vote nearly matched the total percentages of both combined.

Hopefully, America will come to grips of Donald Trump being the president of the United States, as he was voted in that position. Moreover, it will most likely elicit perhaps one of the largest voter turnouts in history, especially based on the nation divide and social media countdowns embraced by so many people.

One can only hope that President Trump surprises many, and proves others right, by administrating a presidential term that has a positive impact. For the naysayers, one cannot criticize the presidency if he was never given a chance to be president.

[Featured Image By Andrew Harnik/AP Images]