Watch President Trump And Vice President Pence Swearing-In Ceremonies [Video]

On Jan. 20, 2017, the world watched as Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump took the platform, spoke the words of the Oath of Office and were officially sworn in during the presidential inauguration’s swearing-in ceremonies. If you missed the live streaming video or didn’t watch it on TV, you can watch the full swearing-in ceremony, including the former presidents who were in attendance, prayers by speakers such as Paula White and Franklin Graham, and the full speech given by President Trump after taking oath in the video player above. You may watch remaining presidential inauguration activities streaming live at the link below.

You may see photos from both President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s swearing-in ceremonies below.

Amidst a background of protesters, violence and arrests, Washington, D.C. was full of Inaugural events. Politicians and former presidents flooded the U.S. Capitol along with crowds of Trump supporters who eagerly cheered the incoming Republican presidency. President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush couldn’t attend the inauguration due to health issues. Presidents who were in attendance included President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton, and President Jimmy Carter who is 92-years-old. Presidents Obama and Trump enjoyed coffee together at the White House and arrived at the Capitol together in the presidential motorcade. The two were genial throughout all activities and were seen smiling before, during, and after the swearing-in ceremony.

All eyes were on the First Family as they proceeded to make their way to the Capitol platform. Melania Trump dazzled in a periwinkle blue Ralph Lauren outfit with matching gloves. Many remarked her ensemble evoked memories of First Lady Jackie Kennedy, according to the New York Times. Of special interest were Donald Trump’s five children. They walked together with Donald Trump Jr., leading the way as Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and the couple’s youngest child, Barron, made their way to their seats. Tiffany and Ivanka both wore white, and the First Family sat stoically waiting for their father to be sworn in.

The swearing-in ceremony began with readings, prayers, and invocations. The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, led the prayer, and Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Pastor Paula White-Cain of the New Destiny Christian Center closed with a powerful prayer for God to grant President Trump wisdom and to know God’s will for the nation.

Following prayer was music performed by the Missouri State University Chorale. Vice President Mike Pence was the first to take the Oath of Office. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas swore in the Vice President at approximately 11:54 p.m. ET. Donald Trump was still seated with his family during the Vice President’s swearing-in. Next, it would be his turn to take the podium.

Chief Justice John Roberts swore in President Donald John Trump at approximately 12 p.m. ET. First Lady Melania Trump held two Bibles as President Trump placed one hand on the stack, the other towards heaven and repeated the Oath of Office. Barron Trump stood next to his mother and watched the swearing-in ceremony as his father became the 45th president in U.S. history.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, President Trump officiated his first duty in office by delivering his Inaugural Address. The Inaugural Address gave a glimpse into President Trump’s plans for the first 100 days in office. Following the speech, he proceeded to sign official nomination papers for his cabinet. It was all smiles in the Capitol as President Trump signed each nomination with a new pen and everyone raced to keep one of the pens as a memento of the occasion.

Did you watch President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s swearing-in ceremonies live? You can watch them in the video player above. What are your thoughts about the incoming presidency?

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]