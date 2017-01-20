Selena Gomez: Jennifer Aniston Supporting Star Amid The Weeknd Romance Fiasco: Bella Hadid Jealous?

Selena Gomez is leaning on Jennifer Aniston in the midst of being dragged into a showdown between herself and Bella Hadid.

Reports have claimed that the up-and-coming model is furious over the fact that somebody she considered a close pal is now said to be seeing her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

Bella was baffled with the supposed fact that Selena didn’t even reach out and give her a heads up; instead, she flaunted her romance in public, which only made things worse between the two.

At this given point, it is claimed that Bella wants nothing to do with Selena, and neither do certain people in the Taylor Swift led girl squad that Gomez is associated with. They allegedly believe that Selena broke the girl code and should’ve been more careful with her decision in wanting to date a friend’s ex-boyfriend.

But instead of worrying about how other people about her love life and who she decides to date, Selena Gomez is keeping her head up, with Hollywood Life now revealing that Jennifer Aniston has made the effort to check up on the singer, hoping that her advice can help Gomez get through this difficult in her life.

After all, it’s only been a month since Gomez left her rehab facility in Tennessee. She’s still very fragile, a source claims, and has spent most of the last couple of weeks with her closest family members and friends.

If anything, Selena Gomez wants to surround herself with people that truly care about her, and she genuinely believes that The Weeknd is one of those people.

Having had a conversation with Jennifer Aniston, Selena is now said to be confident enough to see that her move in wanting to start a relationship with The Weeknd is the right move — whether people accept it or not, the romance is working for her and that’s all that matters.

“Jennifer has been one of Selena’s biggest supporters. She’s been encouraging Selena to follow her heart and ignore the haters,” a source gushed.

“Jennifer thinks if anyone deserves to be happy, it’s Selena. She knows Selena wouldn’t hurt a fly and doesn’t think she shouldn’t hide her relationship with The Weeknd because of negative backlash.”

It was just over the summer when Selena Gomez had discussed her close friendship with Aniston in public, stressing that the former Friends actress has more or less become a go-to person whenever the 24-year-old finds herself needing advice on certain things regarding Hollywood.

In this case, talking to Jennifer about her relationship with The Weeknd, a public figure, in the midst of dealing with friendships falling apart, can only be understood by someone who’s been in similar situations before.

Speaking of their bond, Selena revealed to KTU’s Carolina Bermudez, “She’s amazing. We met through my management — they manage her as well — so it was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she’s, like, inviting me to her house.”

“She has a pizza oven. Like, we’ve made pizzas at her house. She’s very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice.”

With The Weeknd currently gearing up to kick off his tour, it’s being alleged that Gomez will reportedly be following her beau around the world, which will more or less solidify their relationship and prove to the world that their romance most certainly isn’t a PR stunt.

Selena is head over heels in love with The Weeknd, Yahoo claims, and while people have their doubts regarding how genuine their love for one another is, from what sources have gathered, it’s definitely kicking off to a good start.

