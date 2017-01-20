Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber At Odds? He Reportedly Used Kourtney Kardashian To Get Back At Her

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years, but now, they may be off for good.

As Selena Gomez embarks on a new relationship with The Weeknd, a report claims the 24-year-old singer and actress’ mom, Mandy Teefy, recently reached out to Justin Bieber in hopes of keeping him away from her daughter.

“Selena Gomez’s family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like [Justin Bieber] and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” a source told Life & Style magazine, according to a report by Yahoo! News on January 18. “Mandy really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him. Selena’s addiction to Justin is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll. Justin takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spent time with one another in late 2015 and in early 2016, despite his ties to Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin, Bieber appeared to reach out to Gomez in hopes of a reconciliation.

In March, Justin Bieber took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself and Gomez kissing one another in a pool and in the caption, the “Cold Water” singer wrote, “Feels.” In response, Gomez commented “Perfect” and days later, she was seen attending his Purpose Tour show in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber appeared to be getting back together at that point but just weeks later, a source confirmed to People Magazine that Bieber had been hooking up with Kourtney Kardashian for months.

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” the source shared. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

“Kourtney is great. [Justin Bieber] thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source continued. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

Justin Bieber’s rumored romance with Kourtney Kardashian continued for months, but ultimately, he and Sofia Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, went public with one another in Laguna Beach. As fans will recall, Justin Bieber started spending time with Richie in early August but by September, they reportedly parted ways as Bieber traveled to Europe for the final shows of his Purpose World Tour.

Since returning to The States at the end of last year, Justin Bieber has been linked to Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian. However, over the weekend, after Selena Gomez spent time with The Weeknd, it was Kardashian who Bieber was seen with in Los Angeles.

According to a January 18 report by J-14, Justin Bieber was believed to be “upset” about Gomez’s outing with The Weeknd and in turn, he attempted to get back at her by hanging out with rumored fling Kourtney Kardashian.

On Saturday night, Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out together at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.

“It’s probably only a matter of time before Selena sends [Justin Bieber an evil text to ask him about his night out. She’s always been jealous of his relationship with Kourtney,” a source explained to In Touch Weekly magazine.

While Gomez hasn’t said anything publicly about Justin Bieber’s outing with Kardashian, nor has Bieber directly addressed her rumored romance, the outlet pointed out that Gomez is reportedly known to react whenever the “Sorry” singer is seen with someone new.

“She’s not over [Justin Bieber],” the magazine’s source added. “Justin wants to get under Selena’s skin. And he knows how to annoy her — going out with Kourtney was the perfect payback.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]