Caitlyn Jenner’s Rep Addresses Rumors She Will Dance With Donald Trump For Inaugural Dance

It is almost time for Donald Trump to officially become President of the United States. The rumors have been flying that Caitlyn Jenner could be dancing with him for his inaugural dance. People shared a few details about what Cailtyn’s rep had to say and if she will even be in attendance for Donald Trump’s big day.

On Thursday, Caitlyn was seen leaving LA to head to Washington, D.C. It has been confirmed that she is on her way to the big event, but that doesn’t mean that Caitlyn will actually dance with Trump. Caitlyn will be attending tomorrow. Her rep spoke out and shared the truth about these rumors.

“This is a ridiculous story. There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can’t deal in hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aids hope happens. Of course, real question is if they danced, who would lead?”

At least Caitlyn Jenner’s rep was able to joke about it all. It doesn’t sound like Jenner will be dancing with Trump, but you never know what will happen. They may decide to just have one dance to laugh off all of the rumors that have been going around. A source close to Caitlyn Jenner shared that she sees the event as an “an opportunity to represent and defend the LGBTQ community within the party.” Caitlyn has made it very clear throughout the entire Presidential race that she is on Donald Trump’s side.

FYI – PAGE 6 of The NY Post but still VERY STRANGE! Advisers urge Trump to dance with Caitlyn Jenner at inauguration https://t.co/ZDP8Mum7Nx — Greg (@Greg_Resists) January 19, 2017

It turns out that Donald Trump wasn’t even the one who invited Caitlyn Jenner. Instead, she was invited to be the guest of the American Unity Fund, which is a non-profit conservative organization dedicated to advancing the cause of freedom and equal opportunity for LGBTQ Americans. An insider shared saying, “Caitlyn sees this as a chance to bring attention to LGBTQ causes, and she is committed to protecting human rights no matter the political party in power. She has no problem speaking out if Republicans fail to protect equal rights.”

Page Six shared that the original rumors about Caitlyn Jenner and Donald Trump dancing were that his advisers were urging him that this was the right thing to do. The rumor was that some advisers were saying Trump should save at least one dance for her. A source said, “The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights. A picture is worth a thousand tweets.”

Caitlyn Jenner talked about politics some on her show I Am Cait and made it seem like there was no way that she would ever change her mind and become a Democrat. Caitlyn did meet with Hillary Clinton, but she continued to be a Trump supporter. If these two danced together, that would definitely be something that everyone would be talking about the next day. There will be a lot of big names at this event, so Trump could end up dancing with several before the night is over.

Are you surprised to hear that Caitlyn Jenner won’t be dancing with Donald Trump for sure tomorrow? Do you think that Caitlyn made the right decision by heading to Washington, D.C. for Trump’s inauguration? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts. Right now, you can’t really see Caitlyn Jenner on television, but you never know when she will show up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians once again.

[Featured Image By Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]