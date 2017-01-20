Ariel Winter Poses Topless For Unedited Photos With ‘SELF’ Magazine

Ariel Winter is maintaining her role as a body positivity advocate as she poses topless and reveals her breast reduction scars for her latest interview.

The 18-year-old Modern Family star sat down with SELF magazine as she discussed body confidence and learning to love herself. Ariel discussed growing up on set as she went through puberty while filming the hit show, and how negative comments about her appearance and how she dressed affected her self-esteem.

“Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem.”

But now Winter seems like a whole different person as she embraces her curves — and her haters — as she stars in a topless and flirty photoshoot with the magazine. The young actress shows off her breast reduction scars in the photos as she publicly addresses the surgery in the interview.

Ariel states electing to have the surgery at age 17 was the best decision of her life as she didn’t feel comfortable as her large chest size affected both her physical and mental health.

Winter continues on to state she’s done listening to what people have to say when it comes to judging her appearance and her body, as SELF reported.

“These days, Winter is done listening to people who criticize her body. In particular, she’s refusing to let cruel comments about her appearance get her down.”

Ariel makes a point to say some people body shame and slut shame her when in reality she’s just being herself.

“I think people make a lot of judgments about me based on what I wear and all the things that I do. They kind of glorify and objectify a lot of the things that I do…”

And while most 18-year-olds aren’t posing topless for glossy magazines, Ariel states she isn’t doing anything “crazy” as she continues to make headlines for her racy outfits.

“…people are taking it and making it [seem] like I’m doing stuff that is crazy when really I’m just being me.”

However, Winter does have a strong message behind her choices, and that’s to accept one’s body. The Huffington Post reported on Ariel’s latest photos, saying she is showing off her surgical scars in a way to prove to people that she’s finally accepted her body as-is.

“Ariel Winter of Modern Family accepts her body. So much so that the 18-year-old who very publicly had breast reduction surgery in 2015, posed topless for Self.”

Huffington Post added that Ariel credited co-star Sofia Vergara with helping her accept her curves.

“Winter also credits her co-star Sofia Vergara with emotionally supporting her as she physically developed.”

Ariel stated that seeing a curvy woman such as Vergara be so confident with her body and sex appeal helped her overcome her own obstacles.

“I had a great role model in Sofia growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like.”

While Ariel has learned “self-love,” her fans are also weighing in on the new untouched photos as they leave comments of support.

“She’s gorgeous! Nothing negative about her at all”

However, some Instagram users bring up the topic of why Ariel feels the need to show so much skin in order to send the message of body positivity.

“Not sure why she has to take her shirt off to send a message.”

While that subject is up for debate, one thing for sure is that Ariel is campaigning to help other women feel comfortable with their bodies as well. Winter teamed up with Dove, a brand known for using women of all shapes in its ads, to fight back against bullying in its Speak Beautiful campaign.

Teen Vogue quoted Ariel as she discussed her role with the campaign.

“It’s truly an honor to be a part of the Dove Speak Beautiful event, because I’ve struggled with self-esteem and body confidence for years.”

It seems the young actress has finally found her voice, and it’s a strong one, as she continues to ignore the naysayers and embrace her body.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]