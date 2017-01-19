Miguel Ferrer Dies: ‘Twin Peaks’ And ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actor Was 61

Miguel Ferrer, who played the role of sarcastic and often abrasive FBI agent Albert Rosenfeld on Twin Peaks, died today at his home in Los Angeles. Ferrer, the son of Oscar-winning-actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, was 61 years old. The cause of his death is cancer. Ferrer leaves behind his wife, producer Lori Weintraub, and two children from a previous marriage, according to Heavy.

Since 2012, Ferrer has played the role of Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles. Prior to that, he played the chief medical examiner on the medical drama Crossing Jordan. R. Scott Gemmill, the showrunner for NCIS: Los Angeles, issued a statement today about Ferrer’s death, according to Fox News.

Gemmill called Ferrer “a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence onscreen, a wicked sense of humor and a huge heart.”

Miguel Ferrer is the cousin of George Clooney, who also released a statement on his passing.

“Today, history will mark giant changes in our world,” Clooney said, “and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day… pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

Miguel Ferrer began his acting career in the early 1980s landing small roles on various TV shows such as Magnum P.I., C.H.I.P.S., and Cagney & Lacey. He got his big break playing Rob Morton in RoboCop, the sleazy corporate executive who runs the RoboCop program. He saw further success when David Lynch cast him as Albert Rosenfield in the TV series Twin Peaks, a role he later reprised in the movie prequel, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. According to Deadline, Ferrer is among the original cast members returning to Twin Peaks when new episodes begin airing in May on Showtime. Twin Peaks co-star Kyle McLachlan tweeted in memory of Ferrer earlier today.

Awful news…Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP.

-Coop — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 19, 2017

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost also tweeted in remembrance of Ferrer.

1) A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

Miguel Ferrer was a versatile and engaging actor with an amazing screen presence. In addition to his TV roles, Ferrer also starred in movies such as Traffic. His IMDb page lists him as having over 40 acting credits, as well as directing credits for four episodes of Crossing Jordan.

RIP Miguel Ferrer-a great friend & a spectacular actor. I was dreading this weekend for a different reason & now THIS. So sad… #TooSoon pic.twitter.com/qqCAchoegq — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 19, 2017

Before becoming an actor, Ferrer was a successful studio drummer who played with a number of bands and toured with his mother, Rosemary Clooney, according to Fox News.

Miguel Ferrer was also a talented voice actor, lending his voice to numerous animated series such as Robot Chicken, Superman, Jackie Chan Adventures, and Adventure Time. He also played the villain Shan Yu in Disney’s Mulan.

"I'm ready." Miguel Ferrer was many great things, but to me, he'll always be Disney's most bad-ass villain. What a voice. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/nM8Hk1zDqv — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 19, 2017

Miguel Ferrer will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and fans. He has left a lifetime of work for which he will long be remembered.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]