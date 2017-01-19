Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Get Another Slight Boost On ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Taylor Swift’s detractors — and there are a growing amount these days — were celebrating a couple weeks back when her new single with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” debuted at No. 7 and then dropped to No. 18.

I'm happy Taylor Swift peaked and she's now moving onto the flop era of her career — Floptuna (@Floptina_Legend) December 27, 2016

The song didn’t drop much more, and as the Inquisitr reported last week, Ms. Swift and her duet partner received some good news.

“Well, there is some good news for Ms. Swift and Mr. Malik this week — their single (from the film 50 Shades Darker) has moved from No. 22 to No. 14 on Billboard‘s latest chart. It was the biggest sales gainer of the week. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was No. 4 on iTunes and is listed as making significant gains.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Zayn and Taylor are at No. 3 and continue to gain sales. The song is also getting a lot of praise on Twitter.

Just downloaded the Zayn/Taylor song without ever hearing it because I knew so undoubtedly that I would love it. Update: I love it. — јεηι cℓåяҡ (@jeniclark) January 16, 2017

Hearing Zayn & Taylor's new song on @951wape is AMAZING I love that song so much ???? — RebeccaLyn (@xoxoxx21) January 19, 2017

When the movie opens up in a couple of weeks, it’s quite possible that Taylor Swift could score another top five hit — and she better. The desire to see Swift fail for whatever reason keeps getting more intense. However, Taylor keeps moving on, and, according to the Huffington Post, Taylor Swift is requesting that her Los Angeles mansion be turned into a historical landmark.

“The 1934 estate was originally inhabited by legendary Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, who commissioned architect Douglas Honnold to build the mansion. It boasts six bedrooms, five baths, a library, a card room, a theatre, a guest suite, an elevator and servants’ quarters above the garage.”

There still hasn’t been a decision made regarding Swift’s request, but many people think it will pass. However, the mom of the 7-year old girl, Xia Vigor, who did a Taylor Swift impression, isn’t getting much of a pass. She is being heavily criticized for “sexualizing” her young daughter.

However, according to the New York Post, the girl’s mother says its all in good fun.

“As a mother I would not put my child in a position where she would be sexualized… [the programme] is for children,” mom Christy Bernardo is quoted as saying.

As the Post notes, Xia’s performance has been viewed more than 4.7 million times since it first appeared on Sunday. She comes out in a drum major uniform similar to the one Swift uses on the concert stage. The controversial part occurs as cheerleaders rip off Xia’s uniform to reveal a sparkling one-shoulder dress. However, some have taken to Twitter to defend the performance.

U hv a serious problem if u think Xia's perf as Taylor Swift is 'oversexualizing'! You're the disgusting prick if your brain works that way. — Grace ???? | 그레이스 (@gyutongue) January 18, 2017

Taylor Swift herself hasn’t commented on the performance yet, but many predict Swift will invite Xia onstage with her sometime in the near future. Taylor Swift is rumored to be finishing her next album, and she has a lot of pressure on her, especially since her most recent album 1989 has sold more than 6 million copies in the United States.

[Featured Image by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images]