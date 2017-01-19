Lady Gaga’s Working Out Four Hours A Day For Super Bowl Performance, Worried Body Isn’t ‘Good Enough’

Lady Gaga has been looking scary skinny lately, and she owes it all to her newest workout regime, Life & Style has reported.

The entertainer has been so focused on being in shape for her Super Bowl halftime show on February 5, that she’s spending up to four hours a day exercising. According to an inside source, she increased the intensity of her workouts and hoped it is enough to get her body in Super Bowl worthy shape.

Lady Gaga’s Plan To Tone Up

The “Perfect Illusion” singer allegedly has been worried about her physique and taken the necessary steps to make sure she looks flawless during her Super Bowl performance. After her split with Taylor Kinney, she lost 25 pounds. Apparently, Lady Gaga still believes that she could lose a few more pounds. Her friends are starting to worry about her, but Lady Gaga refuses to listen to their many concerns.

According to the report, she is still losing quite a bit of weight due to her low-carb diet and rigorous four hours a day workouts. Exercising for four hours a day may not be healthy, especially when you consider her reasons for such an extreme exercise regime. Her fear is that she doesn’t look good enough and wants to look perfect for the big day. The thought of not measuring up is allegedly giving the singer anxiety.

Lady Gaga won't hold anything back during her 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance: https://t.co/7mIYcoUR5J pic.twitter.com/GFlpuulbHs — E! News (@enews) January 18, 2017

“She’s still losing weight, and she doesn’t really need to. She keeps saying that she wants to look perfect for the Super Bowl but her friends are getting worried that she’ll burn out before the big day,” an inside source disclosed.

A few months ago, Lady Gaga revealed that she works out five times a week for 30 minutes a session. So the newest report stating that she upped her workout sessions to four hours a day is concerning. According to Foods 4 Better Health, she typically focuses on workouts that target her core muscles.

The 5 Factor Diet Plan

For Lady, losing weight and maintaining her flawless physique is partly because of her diet. She follows the 5 Factor Diet. Under this weight loss plan, Gaga eats five times a day, two larger meals and three lighter snacks. Since she eats every few hours, she found that her blood sugar is more stabilized which prevents binging and overeating.

On this diet, it does more than just limit the times of day she can eat; it also restricts the type of foods she can consume. She cannot eat processed meals, fried foods, or any foods high in saturated fat. The plan also bans simple carbohydrates and sweets.

On this diet plan, Lady Gaga doesn’t eat bread or any baked goods. She eats mostly lean proteins and vegetables, with a generous serving of fruit for breakfast. Even though she doesn’t eat bread, she does enjoy whole wheat pancakes every so often.

Lady Gaga claims the diet plan offers many tasty recipes, so she never gets bored. She allows herself one cheat meal a week, which is usually a bowl of pasta. She found using a cheat day made it easier for her to stick to her plan all week.

She has a solid weight loss plan that has worked well for her. Let’s just hope that Lady Gaga doesn’t go overboard and either lose too much weight or get burnt out before the Super Bowl on February 5.

According to ET Online, the NFL told Lady Gaga not to talk about Donald Trump or anything about the election during her performance. The entertainer had very strong feelings when the former reality TV star won the 2016 election. Another promise she made about the appearance is she will not have a wardrobe malfunction. Sorry, folks, it looks you won’t get a sneak peek under Lady Gaga’s clothes.

The Super Bowl airs Sunday, February 5 on FOX.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret]