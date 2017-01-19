Donald Trump Inauguration: Everything You Need To Know

The United States of America is very much a divided nation in 2017, and, as one president prepares to exit (Barack Obama), and another prepares to take up the mantle (Donald Trump), that divide is unmistakeable. Still, as a nation, we are on the cusp of the changing of the guard, as Donald Trump prepares to officially be sworn in on January 20th (Friday).

On the eve of Donald Trump’s Inauguration, where the President-elect will officially be recognized as the 45th President of the United States of America, here is everything you need to know about the big day, and what you can expect from the broadcast.

The event is not limited to Donald Trump inauguration day itself, as there is a “Make America Great Again” welcome celebration that kicks things off today (Thursday) at 4 pm EST (according to the New York Times). Donald Trump is scheduled to say a few words outside of the Lincoln Memorial prior to a nationally televised concert that is also free to the public. Although Donald Trump and his team have had difficulty in recent weeks recruiting musicians to perform for the Inauguration festivities, this free concert will feature Country superstar Toby Keith, and Rock band 3 Doors Down.

Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Friday, January 20th will begin at 11:30 am EST with the official swearing-in ceremony. American officials and other dignitaries are set to congregate on the West Front of the Capitol, for Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony to officially begin. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. will preside over the event, and administer the oath of office around noon. Following this, Donald Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

In the afternoon (and following the swearing-in ceremony), President Trump will review the American armed forces. Then, accompanied by his Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump will lead the Inaugural Parade, which will begin at the Capitol, and make its way down Pennsylvania Avenue — with thousands of military personnel on hand representing each participating branch.

Beginning at 7 pm Friday night, there will be 2 official Inaugural Balls on 2 separate floors of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. There will also be an Armed Services Ball (held at the National Building Museum). Donald Trump is expected to say a few words, and take the dance floor at all three events.

On Saturday (January 21st), the Washington National Cathedral will hold the traditional prayer service for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. This service will signal the end of the official Inauguration schedule.

With such a divided country, however, the Inauguration festivities certainly will not be all sunshine and rainbows. At the same time that the prayer service is occurring, the Women’s March on Washington is also scheduled. This event is projected to be the largest protest, beginning with a rally at the base of Capitol Hill. At the time of this writing, it is not known who the scheduled speakers are, and the marching route has not been identified, however, following the rally at the base of Capitol Hill, the march is expected to begin at roughly 1:15 pm EST.

There are numerous ways that viewers can tune in to the festivities. On TV, most major broadcasting networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, PBS, and Fox News will broadcast live coverage. For viewers that would prefer to watch on their phones, computers, or tablets, sites like the New York Times will offer live feeds and real-time analysis. Viewers will also be able to tune in via social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. For anyone that would like to catch the events in-person, spectators can take in the swearing-in ceremony portion of Donald Trump’s Inauguration along the National Mall, or set up shop along the Pennsylvania Avenue parade route.

Join me at 4pm over at the Lincoln Memorial with my family!#Inauguration2017 https://t.co/GQeQpJOgWz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

[Featured Image by Pool/Pool/Getty Images]