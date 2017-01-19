Troye Sivan Takes The LGBT Community On A Journey To ‘Heaven’ In Poignant New Music Video

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

I truly hope that Troye Sivan can forgive me.

Over the past few months, I have been, unbeknownst to the 21-year-old YouTube personality turned pop star, carrying around a grudge of sorts. To be specific, I absolutely hated what he did to the first release from his unapologetically-queer first LP, Blue Neighbourhood, back in June of 2016, when he released a retake of the once very, very gay “Wild” with fellow pop star Alessia Cara.

Not that there’s anything wrong with a decent remix, or even ones that are quite clearly done to promote a respectable, yet underwhelming artist (“Slumber Party,” anyone?), but every once in a while, there comes along a tune that proves on impact that it’s more than strong enough to stand without help. “Wild,” a sweetly emotive tune about same-sex love that LGBT audiences of all ages could easily and happily sing along to with straight listeners, was definitely one of those types of songs, but yet, there it was anyway in prime, pink-washing form.

But then again, I’ve always understood that our pride isn’t always the strongest selling point in entertainment. Don’t believe me? Well, just ask Adam Lambert or Rick Martin or any trans* entertainer who is tired of seeing their equivalent of “blackface” winning awards. You get the point, I’m sure.

So you see, yes, I do get why the Sivan & Cara-accompanying “Wild” was pushed, but that didn’t make my disappointment less prominent. If anything, it only made it worse for me. For once, I just wanted someone queer in their everyday lives to uphold that same aspect in entertainment, as selfish as that may sound. I mean, if not for me; someone who is admittedly a little bit older and therefore, a little more secure in who I am as a gay man, then for someone who might be told every single day that their feelings for members of the same gender as themselves are either fleeting or sinful.

Well, today, that’s happened, and it’s all thanks to, lo and behold, Troye Sivan.

Premiering a day earlier than expected in America, Sivan’s music video for the powerful “Heaven” with songstress Betty Who dropped on YouTube early Thursday. Shot entirely in black and white, and interspersed with scenes of men embracing men, women embracing women, LGBT Pride parades of yesteryear, and powerful clips of moments and movements instigated by the LGBT community, the visual stands as a strong weapon against what many are seeing to be their latest battle: the upcoming presidential regime of controversial President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

And no, that’s not just my takeaway from it, either: Troye himself intended for the “Heaven” video to drop on January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day (as of this write-up, it is technically January 20 in Australia, Troye’s home base).

???? 'HEAVEN' VIDEO – OUT JAN 20, INAUGURATION DAY ???? pic.twitter.com/orS21TzhBv — troye sivan (@troyesivan) January 18, 2017

“When I first started to realize that I might be gay, I had to ask myself all these questions,” he relayed regarding the recording of “Heaven,” as noted by We The Unicorns.

“These really really terrifying questions. Am I ever going to find someone? Am I ever going to be able to have a family? If there is a God, does that God hate? If there is a heaven, am I ever going to make it to heaven?”

On his journey to find truth and wisdom in “Heaven,” Troye mostly finds himself wistfully miming along as droplets of rain seemingly wash away his pain, while also being held in the arms of an unseen savior who lovingly caresses Sivan as he places his head on his bare chest. The imagery is provocative and bold, especially considering just how green he still is when it comes to his success outside of YouTube, but it also brings forth glimmers comparison to another queer artist who was also unafraid of breaking the mold his first time out on his own: the late, great George Michael.

Yes, people, I know that that’s a big claim to make less than a month after the “Faith” crooner’s passing, but this isn’t about overwriting his offerings; it’s about literally witnessing the amazing spoils that they continue to bear for those who live under the rainbow. Without openly gay performers like Michael, Lambert, or even the greatest “Queen” himself, Freddie Mercury, coming before him, Troye Sivan would not have a platform to grow or use to allow others to do the same one day.

“Heaven,” in my opinion, was already a ray of sunshine in a world that sometimes dulls my own happy, queer shine. The video just made it a little brighter. Thank you, Troye, and again, my apologies.

