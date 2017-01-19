‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Script Leak Reveals Major Season 7 Plots

Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers have been running wild online. Alleged leaks and reveals have been posted for many of the reported upcoming storylines. However, this week a copy a script from Season 7 was allegedly leaked online, and it reveals some very big plots to come.

Warning: Major possible Game of Thrones spoilers below!

According to Heat Street, the script, which has not been confirmed to be real, reveals that very big things are coming during Game of Thrones Season 7. In the leaked version of the script, many of the main characters are together, some for the first time in years, and huge things are happening.

The first scene reveals that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will finally meet up and form an alliance. In the pages of the allegedly leaked script, Dany tells Jon that her dragons are her children and that she will use them to help Jon defeat the army of White Walkers that are threatening Westeros. As Game of Thrones fans know, Jon and Dany are related, as Jon is the secret son of her late brother. However, it is uncertain about whether the two know they share blood at this point in the story.

Another plot revealed in the allegedly leaked script states that Arya Stark will continue to seek revenge against her enemies. As Game of Thrones viewers know, Arya killed Walder Frey in the Season 6 finale, and she’ll seemingly continue her quest for vengeance. Arya will reportedly wear the face of Walder in order to kill the Frey men. This would be a huge loss for the Frey’s and also aid in Jon Snow’s cause.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones viewers will also reportedly finally get to see the reunion of the Stark sisters. The two haven’t laid eyes on one another since Season 1. Both Arya and Sansa have become fierce during their time apart, and when they finally reunite, it seems that they’ll become a force to be reckoned with. The Stark women are strong like their parents but have also let their past shape their outlook on the future. They’ve hardened and become warriors since the days of their childhood in Winterfell. Fans are very excited to see them share scenes again.

Another Game of Thrones spoiler revealed in the alleged script leak is a second sibling reunion. It seems Tyrion will finally come face to face with his sister Cersei again. The two haven’t seen each other since she tried to have him killed for the murder of their father. Cersei is now the queen, but she’ll have competition. Tyrion will return with Daenerys and her very large army. Dany and Cersei will seemingly prepare themselves for an epic battle, as there can only be one queen of Westeros, and Dany fully expects to sit on the iron throne and rule with Tyrion and her other trusted advisers by her side.

The final alleged Game of Thrones spoiler is a major character death. Sansa Stark will reportedly have her biggest suitor, Littlefinger, executed. Perhaps Littlefinger will betray the Stark family or he’ll make a play to gain more power, and Sansa will have to make the decision to kill him. It even looks like she’ll have her assassin sister, Arya, do her dirty work for her while disguised as the late Walder Frey. The scene should prove to be a real shocking moment for viewers, who have been waiting for Littlefinger to get what’s coming to him for years.

What are your thoughts on the Game of Thrones spoilers leaked in the alleged script reveal? Do you think all of these storylines will play out during Season 7 of the hit HBO series?

[Featured Image by HBO Network]