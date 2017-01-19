Justin Bieber Reportedly Warned By Selena Gomez’s Mom To ‘Leave Her Daughter Alone’ Amid Comeback

Although some fans continue to hope that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez will reunite, and even rekindle their romantic relationship, Selena’s mother reportedly has a different goal for her daughter. A new report claims that because of the way that Justin affects Gomez, her mom has issued an alleged warning to Bieber. That reported warning took place amid what some are viewing as the pop princess’ dramatic comeback after her hiatus.

Life & Style reported that Selena recently spent some time in rehab, with that stay allegedly linked to Justin. Consequently, according to the publication’s sources, her mother Mandy “reached out” to Bieber in order to “warn him to leave her daughter alone.” Noting that some fans of Justin and Gomez are “desperate” for the two to reunite, the publication described her mom as “determined to make sure that never happens.”

As for the reason for this alleged determination, Selena’s family feels that “one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin,” according to one of the insiders, who elaborated on Bieber’s alleged impact on the songstress.

“Ultimately, [Justin Bieber] affected [Selena] in a deeply negative way.”

Consequently, the source said that Mandy “really believes” that her daughter “will be able to heal faster” without Bieber. The publication also cited another insider who linked Justin to Gomez’s reported stay in rehab.

“While Selena does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” said the source.

“Her biggest addiction is Justin.”

The insider claimed that Gomez acted like a “different person” around Bieber, including allegedly appearing “extremely jealous and possessive.” Because she allegedly felt as if she “had to keep up with him to keep” Justin, the source alleged that Selena “would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.”

However, Gomez has increasingly made it clear that she’s moving on. In her first red carpet appearance after her hiatus, the “Hands to Myself” singer stunned the crowd at the American Music Awards with her honesty about her struggles.

“I had to stop, ’cause I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside,” admitted Gomez. “And I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

Now, however, the publication described her life as “turning around” as she reportedly moves on from Justin Bieber with The Weeknd. And Selena’s new romance is just part of her comeback, according to E News.

Fans recently got a look at a very sexy photo shoot, with Gomez taking cheeky to a new level as she posed with only her bare booty exposed (a towel covered her chest). And just as with a new attitude toward revealing photos, Selena has a new plan for her music.

In December, songwriter Justin Tranter shared a picture of Gomez in a music studio, and soon after that, Mexican singer Paulina Rubio announced that she had teamed up with the pop princess for an upcoming album.

“My new album will be like one more of the team, as one more to the family. It’s going to be a real warrior, and it’s going to have a little of all the genres like banda and even pop, plus collaborations from DJ Snake and Selena Gomez,” revealed Paulina. “I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable.”

But Selena’s revival doesn’t stop there. Just like multi-tasking celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow and Chloe Grace Moretz, Gomez is now a fashion force. She recently was named the newest face of the American luxury brand Coach, turning to Instagram to share her enthusiasm for working in the fashion industry.

“Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers -ahhhhhh.”

