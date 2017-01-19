Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Aren’t Moving In Together [Debunked]

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson are not moving in together, despite what an incorrect story has alleged.

“It’s Getting Serious: [Brad Pitt] Moves In!” reads the latest cover of Star magazine, which has since been labeled as “made up.”

“Brad & Kate Shacking Up!” the cover continued, suggesting that Brad Pitt and his alleged flame were not only dating, but also living together in Los Angeles.

“As the nastiness in his divorce from Angelina Jolie cools off, Brad Pitt’s romance with Kate Hudson is heating up — so much so that friends say they’re planning on moving in together!” the magazine’s source alleged, according to the January 18 report by Gossip Cop.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in September 2016 after two years of marriage and six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and Vivienne and Knox, eight. However, while rumors have been swirling in regard to Brad Pitt’s potential new romances, which have included the likes of Kate Hudson and Margot Robbie, there doesn’t appear to be any truth to any of the reports.

Still, despite the fact that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson haven’t actually been seen together at all, the rumors have continued with the latest Star magazine report suggesting that they’ve been spending time together in secret for the past couple of months.

“They’ve been secretly meeting up since they first got together two months ago, and as he gets closer to actually cutting the cord with Angie, [Brad Pitt] will have even more time to spend with Kate,” the alleged insider claimed. “When that happens, I think it won’t take long until he takes the next big step and actually moves in with Kate at her Pacific Palisades mansion.”

Since Brad Pitt and his now-estranged wife parted ways last September, the actor has a lot of extra time on his hands. In addition to not having to tend to his marriage, he also has extra time on his hands because he no longer has full-time access to his children. Instead, he is limited to supervised visitation as his wife has been granted with temporary full custody of the kids.

After claiming Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have moved in together, Star magazine seemed to change their tune and instead suggested that the idea was nothing more than a possibility by saying things, including, “If [Brad Pitt] and Kate do take things to the next level and move in together,” and “if Brad does eventually move into Kate’s Pacific Palisades spread.”

In addition to dating rumors, Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have faced allegations of a possible pregnancy, which have also been denied. As Gossip Cop has repeatedly said, Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson aren’t involved in a dating relationship — and they are certainly not expecting a child together.

Star magazine also suggested that Kate Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, had weighed in on the alleged romance between her and Brad Pitt, saying, “He makes my daughter so happy.” However, as Gossip Cop confirmed, that’s a misdirect — and Star seemingly admitted to it inside the magazine. In the actual article, Star magazine’s rumored insider claimed Hawn has “told her friends how happy he makes Kate.”

Either way, however, the report is false and Brad Pitt’s rep has confirmed such with Gossip Cop, informing the outlet that Star’s claims were “all made up.”

Brad Pitt recently made an appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, where his fellow actors greeted him with a warm welcome as he served as one of the night’s presenters. Although Kate Hudson was later spotted at an after party for the event, they were not seen together at any point during the evening.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]