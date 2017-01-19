Selena Gomez And The Weeknd: Is Bella Hadid Trying To Sabotage Their Relationship?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd appear to be involved in a new romance — and Bella Hadid is reportedly “pissed” about the relationship.

According to a new report, 20-year-old Bella Hadid is upset about the romance and wants to get back together with her former boyfriend.

“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him [Selena Gomez] is using him [for her music],” an insider revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, via a report by Hollywood Life.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd dated for about 2 years before splitting last November.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship earlier this month after a dinner date at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant. After enjoying a meal together, Selena Gomez was seen with her arms draped around The Weeknd’s neck and was also photographed kissing the musician on his cheek and lips.

Although Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have stayed mum on the exact nature of their new relationship, it appears to be quite clear that a romance is underway. Meanwhile, the outing has left their fans wondering if they may also be teaming up for a new song.

As for how The Weeknd feels about his ex-girlfriend’s alleged efforts to sabotage his relationship with Selena Gomez by convincing him that she’s up to no good, the Us Weekly source claimed he felt his model ex-girlfriend was “just jealous.”

Since news of Selena Gomez’s outing with The Weeknd hit the web, rumors have been swirling in regard to Gomez’s alleged feud with Hadid, but according to the report, Gomez and Hadid were never close and when it comes to reports of a betrayal, they are simply not true.

“[Selena Gomez] doesn’t have any reservations about hooking up with Bella’s ex,” the insider revealed to the magazine, explaining that Selena Gomez hasn’t taken Hadid into account when it comes to her relationship. “[Selena Gomez] doesn’t care about Bella.”

“If this gets ugly, it’ll be on Bella… [Selena Gomez] won’t respond unless she really needs to.”

While Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd is new, the Us Weekly insider said she feels he “is such a sweet guy” and noted that they are taking the time to get “to know each other better” at this point in their relationship.

In other Selena Gomez news, the singer recently stepped out for dinner with friends in Sherman Oaks, California. As a Just Jared report revealed earlier this week, Gomez was photographed grabbing dinner at Carbone on Tuesday night as The Weeknd spent time in New York City with Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend, Tyga.

After photos of The Weeknd, Kylie Jenner and Tyga first surfaced on Wednesday, many felt that Kylie Jenner, a friend of Bella Hadid, was attempting to intervene and help The Weeknd make his way back to his former girlfriend.

“Kylie wants Abel [The Weeknd] and Bella to get back together and she’s not shy about saying it,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 18. “[Selena Gomez] should be worried because Bella has a lot of friends that want to see her and Abel back together. Kylie wants to double date with them, and she’s way more Team Bella than Team Selena.”

Selena Gomez had a rocky 2016. As fans will recall, the 24-year-old reportedly entered a treatment center in Tennessee in late summer after revealing mental health struggles and cancelling her Revival World Tour. She was also involved in an ugly feud with Justin Bieber before ultimately making her return to the spotlight with an appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Hopefully, 2017 treats Selena Gomez better.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]