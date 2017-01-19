Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Engagement: Former One Direction Star Sports ‘Love’ Tattoo, Supermodel Keeps Ring, Is It Time To Say ‘I Do’?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid engagement rumors continue to surface online after the supermodel was spotted wearing a gold band on her left ring finger. The former One Direction member was spotted sporting a new tattoo, which is believed to be a declaration of love for his girlfriend.

Malik was seen out in New York City on Tuesday and what was notable was that he had a new body art, E! Online reported. This tattoo, which reads “love” as if handwritten, is located on his left hand across the knuckles.

The report added that Malik was said to be filming for a cameo for the 2018 movie, Ocean’s 8. While being photographed by the paparazzi, Gigi Hadid’s beau hid his face with his hand and so the new tattoo came into focus and was photographed. It is speculated that the artist responsible for the body art design was Jon Boy.

Meanwhile, Hadid was again seen with the gold band that she wore a few days ago, which led fans to believe that Malik has already popped the question. Daily Mail reported that the 21-year-old was out in New York City on Wednesday for a photoshoot and she was seen still wearing the same ring she wore on Tuesday. Gigi is not reluctant to hide any accessory she is wearing, especially when it is around the ring finger.

#hollywood Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Engaged? — Model Spotted Rocking Gold Band On Left Ring Finger https://t.co/mFnPcb8y0H pic.twitter.com/xvb4SOiuLh — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) January 17, 2017

The question now is whether or not Gigi and Zayn are really engaged and soon to get married. Fans are excited about the love story of the young couple since they are considered as among Hollywood’s most adorable pairs. But there is a reason that fans should quash the excitement – neither Hadid nor Malik confirmed that they are engaged.

The ring on Gigi’s finger could be just another ring to complement her daily outfit while Zayn could have felt the need to get a new tattoo. It is assumed that if there is a big engagement announcement from the two, they will not hesitate to come up with a something bigger than just hints involving rings and tattoos, Bustle reported.

The report added that Malik and Hadid are both still young and have only dated each other for less than two years. While an engagement is not far from possible, the celebrities still have a lot to look forward to in their respective careers. Zayn is assumed to be busy with his solo music career while Gigi devotes her time to modeling.

Gigi and Zayn first dated sometime in November 2015 and the former confirmed that they are an item in February 2016. On June 2, 2016, E! News exclusively reported that they have split after allegedly fighting. Just a week later, the pair has gotten back together.

It was on-and-off for Hadid and Malik but one cannot deny how both of them are into each other. Gigi even shared to Glamour Magazine in September 2016 what she likes most about her boyfriend.

“I would say his brain. For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have very similar interests outside of work and that is really important.”

The fashion model added that they share a love for cooking and that they are “each other’s best friends” who are comfortable talking to each other just about anything. Zayn, on the other hand, shared to Evening Standard how he sees his girlfriend as a “classy” woman.

“She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool.”

Is it time for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid to get engaged and settle down? Sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]