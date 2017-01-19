G-Dragon’s Comeback– More Proof It Could Be Coming Soon As Dara Park Romance & BIGBANG Hiatus Rumors Continue

G-Dragon is getting ready to make a big comeback.

The BIGBANG member who has had a very successful solo kpop career has given his fans some hints that he’s about to release some new music.

As Koreaboo reports, G-Dragon posted a couple of photos on Instagram which indicate that he is in indeed working on his comeback.

In one of the photos, we see a photo of a camera that”s shooting G Dragon on what’s look like the set of a music video.

“We’re all by ourselves. That’s how we do and did a great job as always.” G-Dragon posted in the caption.

He also posted a grainy black and white photo of himself but he’s not looking at the camera and we can only see his his hair. This photo is another reminder that G-Dragon changed his hair color from neon green to jet black, something that he previously revealed a couple of days ago. This could definitely be a strong indication that a new project is imminent.

But there still aren’t that many clues about what direction the project will take.

As Inquisitr previously reported, G-Dragon got the rumor mill going with speculation about his new music when he announced that he was making a comeback in 2017.

His agency, YG Entertainment confirmed it and also confirmed that BIGBANG’s Taeyang will be making a comeback as well. The group itself may be taking a hiatus soon because of T.O.P’s impending mandatory military service. Whether G-Dragon and Taeyang collaborate on songs together as they have done in the past is left to be seen.

Recently G-Dragon’s romantic interests have been making headlines instead of his musical ones.

Earlier this month, fans spotted the singer-songwriter leaving the BIGBANG concert’s after-party alongside 2NE1’s Dara Park. The two seemed very close and he had his hand around her shoulders, based on fan footage. According to Pop Crush, fans speculate that the two YG agency mates could have kissed, at one point.

G dragon ♥ Dara __ Kwon Jiyong ♥ Sandara Park __ Daragon __ Nyongdal pic.twitter.com/LNqXRg66jJ — Ayu Lestari (@daraxxiyhu) July 16, 2014

Check out the fan video below to see for yourself. The footage is pretty brief but see if you can make out anything to indicate that G-Dragon and Dara are more than just colleagues.

For their part, YG Entertainment have dumped water on the flames of the ongoing rumors.

As Soompi reports, YG has said that the rumors of the relationship are baseless. They offered an explanation on why G-Dragon and Dara looked so close whilst leaving the concert after-party.

“G-Dragon suggested to Sandara Park that they have their photos taken in that pose as a joke, and photos were taken. It was a joke that turned into a dating rumor,” a statement from YG read.

But getting back to the music, All Kpop reports that a concrete date for G-Dragon’s comeback has not been confirmed yet. But industry insiders say that fans should be able to hear new music from him during the first half of 2017.

G-Dragon’s last solo album was 2013’s Coup D’etat.



Are you looking forward to G-Dragon’s comeback? What direction do you think he will take with his new music. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]