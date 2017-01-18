Zayn Malik Will Cameo In ‘Ocean’s Eight’

Zayn Malik, R&B singer and ex-One Direction member, is crossing over into film with a cameo in upcoming heist comedy Ocean’s Eight. Malik was spotted heading to the New York City-based set for Ocean’s Eight yesterday.

The Daily Mail reported on Zayn’s cameo, noting that Malik was dressed in a red-carpet-ready ensemble that consisted of a white jacket, a white button-down, and black dress pants. One Direction Twitter update accounts were quick to disseminate the news and shared images of Zayn on the Ocean’s Eight set.

zayn on his way to his oceans 8 cameo ???? pic.twitter.com/J5zamWAX3i — angelik loves zayn (@mysunshizayne) January 18, 2017

Ocean’s Eight takes place within the universe of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise of films and will feature an all-female team of thieves. Malik is not the only musician to act in Ocean’s Eight: pop superstar Rihanna and rapper Awkwafina are playing members of the titular gang of women.

Fashionistaalso reported on Zayn’s upcoming appearance in Ocean’s Eight and provided a little more context as to his role in the film. During the events of Ocean’s Eight, the ladies will infiltrate the Met Gala, a massive gala held by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The scene in the film will feature quite a few cameos by real-life celebrities, including “Anna Wintour and other fashion-industry icons: Alexander Wang, Zac Posen, Derek Blasberg and Lauren Santo Domingo.” Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner have also already filmed cameos for Ocean’s Eight.

Zayn will be following in the footsteps of Julia Roberts, who also played herself in Ocean’s Twelve. Fashionista reported that in addition to Zayn and the previously listed fashion industry celebrities, Ocean’s Eight will also feature “Tommy Hilfiger (with his wife, Dee Hilfiger), Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai and Dennis Basso. Models Liu Wen, Hailey Baldwin, and Cindy Bruna are also set to appear, as well as Vogue‘s favorite rapper Desiigner and Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga” and “Maria Sharapova, Olivia Munn, athletes Nick Mangold and Matt Harvey, Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, [and] the Winkelvoss twins Cameron and Tyler.”

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on May 2, 2016 at 6:29pm PDT

Zayn Malik should be right at home in the Met Gala scene in Ocean’s Eight, as he walked the red carpet at the real-life Met Gala earlier this year with his model girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. Malik and Hadid wore matching metallic ensembles: while Gigi wore a grey-and-silver mesh dress with a sequined top that resembled an armored breastplate, Zayn accessorized his more traditional suit with huge metal armored arm pieces.

Zayn’s choice of accessories at the Met Gala was compared to the title character from Terminator by GQ Magazine, but Malik informed Dazed and Confused that the look was actually based on a character from the video game Mortal Kombat.

With Zayn Malik set to cameo in Ocean’s Eight, it seems like almost all of the One Direction lads have lined up acting roles for themselves. Niall Horan, who is focusing on his new single “This Town” and upcoming solo album, has not made any acting plans, but the other three members have. Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson played themselves in a 2016 episode of Family Guy, and Harry Styles will play a role in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film Dunkirk. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Styles will also play Mick Jagger in an upcoming documentary about the Rolling Stones, although no further details have been announced.

In addition to his musical career and Ocean’s Eight cameo, Malik is also dipping his toes into the fashion industry. According to GQ Magazine, Zayn partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti to design and release a shoe line which will be available at online retailers by the end of January.

Fans can see Zayn Malik’s cameo in Ocean’s Eight when the film is released on June 8, 2018.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]