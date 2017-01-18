Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval On Lala Kent: Andy Cohen Drills Them About NDA Contract

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval decided to stop by Watch What Happens Live this week to talk about how Vanderpump Rules is developing this season as they appear to be the couple who gets along with everyone. Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney are all turning on Lala Kent for what she has said about Katie behind her back, but Ariana doesn’t see a reason why she can’t be nice to Kent. While she doesn’t agree with what Lala has said about Maloney, she also doesn’t want to get involved in the drama. And because Ariana Madix wants to stay out of the drama, Stassi is convinced that Madix is only staying silent and supportive of Lala because she has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Kent.

According to a new Bravo report, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are now speaking out about the non-disclosure agreement that surfaced on Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. James Kennedy claimed that Lala had asked people around her to sign a non-disclosure agreement because she didn’t want people gossiping about her life or her new boyfriend. None of the Vanderpump Rules stars had been asked to sign it, but Stassi was convinced that both Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had signed it since they were so supportive of Lala.

Madix and Tom don’t seem surprised that Lala would produce a contract for people to sign as she has been very secretive about her relationship. And for a moment, it sounded like Kent wasn’t the one who had asked people to sign it. But she never asked Tom and Ariana to sign a contract, which means they can talk about her and even share photos of her from Coachella. There’s just one problem. Apparently, she didn’t show up to the festival, and she certainly didn’t hang out with Ariana Madix and Tom during the weekend.

“Lala gave her wristband away,” Tom explained to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, according to Bravo, revealing that he never even saw Lala during the Coachella weekend, adding, “She did not go to the festival. We did not see her the entire weekend.”

James Kennedy had told Stassi Schroeder that Lala had asked people to sign the agreement for the Coachella weekend because her boyfriend had rented out a home, and he didn’t want anyone to talk about it. He seemed to be very protective and private, and Ariana and Tom have no idea who he is. It’s not even for certain whether Kent and her boyfriend are still together. But it sounds like Kent trusts Madix and Sandoval because they hadn’t been presented with a contract.

“That was the first time that I had heard of this NDA thing,” Ariana Madix explains to Andy Cohen when he brought up the confrontation with Stassi at Katie Maloney’s bridal shower, adding, “It was really weird.”

Sur Dancer of the week – @ariana2525 & after this week Ariana is my fav #PumpRules drunk ever! But what is that sauce packet w/ the steak? pic.twitter.com/eABq9WlbWp — Tianna???? (@TTimewithTianna) January 6, 2017

Back in December 2016, Kent announced that she would be leaving Vanderpump Rules behind, and she wouldn’t be filming the show anymore. And this came as a surprise to Madix.

“Honestly, at the end of all of it, I’m not really sure why she left the show because we’ve all been through some really crappy stuff on it, so it doesn’t really make sense to me that, knowing that she had two allies who were always gonna try to see things fairly for her, to just dip out on us like that,” Ariana Madix explains about Lala’s decision to quit Vanderpump Rules, according to Bravo.

“I messed up. Im embarrassed that I missed ur bday. After how kind u were 2 me. I’m sry,” Lala tweeted to Ariana Madix when Vanderpump Rules aired this past Monday, according to Bravo, adding, “Im so happy that u had a good time tho.”

What do you think of Ariana Madix’s comments about Kent’s non-disclosure agreement? Do you think she signed one?

