‘Dance Moms’ Spoilers: Who Will Be The New Leader Of The ALDC?

The latest Dance Moms spoilers only prove that Abby Lee Miller seems to be more prepared than ever to face her fate in a court of law. As she goes on the hunt for the newest leader of the ALDC, fans are left wondering what is next.

Warning: This post contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Dance Moms spoilers.

According to the latest Dance Moms spoilers from BuddyTV, Abby still hasn’t made up her mind about who will be the leader of the ALDC, and the nationals are just six weeks away. While, in some way, that role will always belong to Maddie, Abby and the ALDC can’t live in the past forever.

Holly’s mother, of course, is hoping that Abby will see that her daughter is perfect for the role of the leader, but she also knows that Abby tends to pass Holly over more often than not.

“Abby reveals that the pyramid, from bottom to top, is Lilliana, Maesi, Elliana, Kendall, Kalani, Brynn, Nia and Camryn. After hearing these placements, Holly immediately lashes out at Abby for not putting Nia at the top of the pyramid for leading the winning group piece. Both she and Nia say that whenever Maddie led a group piece, Abby put her at the top of the pyramid. Holly refuses to put up with this and storms out, but Abby couldn’t care less.”

Latinoamérica: Hoy inicia la 6ta temporada de Dance Moms por Lifetime! (Dos capítulos de estreno) pic.twitter.com/Io4RTwDaSQ — Team Maddie Mx (@TeamMaddieMx) January 8, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the latest Dance Moms spoilers from Gossip and Gab, there is one thing that everyone on the ALDC has in common: everyone hates Yolanda.

“Things have gotten so bad that, regardless of what happens at the ALDC — no matter who is the lead in the group dance or what kind of bickering that causes — the dance moms can agree on at least one thing: Everybody hates Yolanda. The dance moms come together because everybody hates Yolanda. While dance mom Holly may have disagreed with Abby about her choice to put Camryn Bridges on top of the pyramid over Nia Sioux Frazier, and dance mom Camille Bridges may have (rightfully) resented the dance moms working against Camryn in their rush to defend Nia, Dance Moms 7×08 wasn’t all about pitting Holly and Camille against one another. Thank the dance gods.”

The Very Best of Dance Moms Girls ♥ Musical.ly Compilation 2016 – DizzBee Videoshttps://t.co/AUCZ9lYCAH#fb pic.twitter.com/d7RCjHdmgw — DizzBee (@DizzBee) January 8, 2017

Finally, according to the latest Dance Moms spoilers from Deadline, Abby Lee Miller is still desperately trying to get out of jail time in her pending court case. The outlet is reporting that the ALDC leader told the federal prosecutor assigned to her case that she’s hoping to only get time served for her crime. She told the prosecutor that she became “too famous, too fast,” which is why she hid the money she’d earned. However, she had every intention of paying taxes on the money and declaring it as income.

However, the court disagrees with her and wants to impose a strict sentence.

“Miller committed multiple offenses for which she accepted responsibility in the context of the bankruptcy. She both schemed to defraud the court, conceal assets, and falsify bankruptcy schedules while under oath.”

The first stage of her sentencing has taken place, and fans are just waiting for the results of the second stage of her sentencing.

What do you think of this latest round of Dance Moms spoilers? Leave your thoughts about the latest Dance Moms spoilers in the comments below.

