Lisa Vanderpump Accuses Website Of Making Up Rumors: Does She Want ‘RHOBH’ Star Gone?

Lisa Vanderpump has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years, and she knows how to navigate through the real stories about her and her co-stars and the fake stories that are made up by bloggers. Vanderpump can ignore most of the rumors because they are downright ridiculous, but Lisa is often quite vocal about the rumors that are circulating about her and often mocks them on Twitter. And that was no different this week when Vanderpump learned that there was a rumor circulating that she wanted to get Lisa Rinna fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that bloggers need to stop making up rumors about who is getting fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and hints that there is plenty of drama to discuss these days. For example, Vanderpump may want bloggers to focus on her dog charity, her work against the Yulin Festival, or her work with her restaurants.

“Face-Off: Lisa Vanderpump And Lisa Rinna Want Each Other Off #RHOBH!” read the article title, which was something Vanderpump decided to comment on, but one person didn’t think it was true.

Lisa Vanderpump Defends Dorit Kemsley’s Character; Says She Is “Kind” And “Lovely” And Not As Polarizing As Po… – https://t.co/XY3KrVhIJX pic.twitter.com/vQXWCh2J5C — Dawn Diaries (@TheDawnDiaries) January 6, 2017

“If we haven’t seen LVP say this to Rinna then I don’t believe it. N Rinna knows her place,” one person wrote to Lisa Vanderpump, who replied with, “Are you making up stuff again!? You know you don’t need to, there is lots going on lol,” referring to the website that ran with the story.

Because of Lisa Vanderpump’s influence at Bravo and her own spin-off show, Vanderpump Rules, many people feel that Lisa may have some control over who is on the show and who will get fired. And some people are convinced that Vanderpump will have Rinna fired next year. However, Lisa has denied having any power at Bravo and this is the same kind of rumor that is circulating about Bethenny Frankel. Many people believe that Bethenny is pulling the strings on The Real Housewives of New York.

The article Lisa is talking about pointed out that Vanderpump and Rinna are after one another behind the scenes. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the two of them aren’t arguing, but they do have history, including when Rinna called out Vanderpump for not being completely honest. And it sounds like a source has tried to start a rumor, where Lisa Vanderpump wants to get Rinna fired from the show.

“They bad mouth each other to everyone in hopes that it will get back to the heads of production,” a source supposedly revealed about Lisa Vanderpump and Rinna’s relationship, according to All About The Real Housewives. “Both Lisas have gone to the network and complained that they no longer want to work with each other.”

When @LisaVanderpump learned of ANNUAL FESTIVAL in CHINA called YULIN where dogs r TORTURED & EATEN She had 2STOP IThttps://t.co/GbK7GCsGeY pic.twitter.com/O36Ac9723I — Kristin Billitere® (@SpecialKMB1969) January 5, 2017

Since Vanderpump has denied the rumor on Twitter, it sounds like she has no interest in getting Lisa Rinna fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Vanderpump herself almost left the show last year because she felt that it wasn’t right for her anymore. She was hurt by all the drama that had happened that she considered leaving. But Lisa realized that the show was a great platform for all the dog-related things she was doing, including starting her own rescue center, working with charities, and fighting to get the Yulin Festival in China shut down.

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump’s comment about the bloggers needing to focus on other stories? Do you think Vanderpump would get Rinna fired if she could, considering Lisa knows what makes good television?

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]