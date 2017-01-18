Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani To Hit The People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Together?

A year after winning an award last year for Favorite Male Country Artist, Blake Shelton is set to perform at the People’s Choice Awards 2017. Will Gwen Stefani join Shelton on the red carpet?

Yahoo is reporting that Shelton is nominated in three categories this year, including Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist, and Favorite Album. The country crooner is performing alongside Fifth Harmony for the event, which is hosted by Joel McHale from The Great Indoors.

“Blake Shelton is one of the greatest live performers of all time,” Mark Burnett shared. “I love this guy and can’t wait for our global audience to watch his brilliance on stage.”

Other attendees at the People’s Choice Awards include Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Bell, Robert Downey Jr., Matt LeBlanc, Tom Hanks, Boris Kodjoe, Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry, Bill Paxton, John Stamos, Adam Rodriguez, Kerry Washington, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Singing at the event marks another milestone for Shelton, who currently has 17 consecutive #1 singles. Shelton’s newest album, If I’m Honest, sat atop the Billboard Country Album Chart and the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart during its opening week.

Shelton’s single from the album, “Came Here To Forget,” became #1 on the charts while his newest single, “A Guy With A Girl,” is currently in the Top 15 and rising. Shelton’s latest album also includes a single with Stefani, titled “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which the duo has performed on multiple occasions.

The country star has a number of awards under his belt. Shelton was the very first to be awarded the Male Artist of the Year and Story of the Year from the Rare Country Awards. He has also been nominated 11 out of the past 12 years for a People’s Choice Award and currently has his own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In addition to the upcoming ceremony, E! News is reporting that Shelton just announced his upcoming tour, Doing It to Country Songs. Shelton also teased a few guest appearances during the tour, including cameos from Sundance Head and RaeLynn.

“Yeehaaw!!” Blake Shelton told fans on social media. “You’re gonna want to see this.”

Speaking of Shelton’s tour, one of his opening acts is Thomas Rhett. During an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Taste of Country reports that Rhett opened up about how Shelton used to tutor him.

“It became normal,” Rhett shared, “and looking back at it today it’s just so funny … because I’m opening a show for (Shelton) but he was helping me with homework 10 years ago.”

Rhett is currently working on a new album following his smash hit, Tangled Up. Along with talking about Shelton, Rhett discussed his former punk rock band and the various hip-hop groups that influence his music.

Meanwhile, Shelton hasn’t announced whether or not Stefani will join him on the red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards. Given how they have been spending more and more time together, there’s a strong possibility that Shelton will bring Stefani along, especially considering how he’s performing.

As far as Stefani is concerned, Celebrity Baby Scoop is reporting that Stefani was spotted attending church with her three boys in Los Angeles last weekend. Stefani and her sons – Kingston (10), Zuma (8), and Apollo (3) – were seen making their way to church a day after Shelton and Stefani went shopping at Whole Foods.

The weekend outings come after Shelton and Stefani spent the holidays with each other and their families. The couple spent a romantic Christmas and New Year’s in California and looked happier than ever.

The People’s Choice Awards 2017 airs January 18 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]