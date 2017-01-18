Serena Williams’ Engagement To Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian: ‘It Feels Good’

Serena Williams’ engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has been discussed briefly in a press conference following her dominating first round victory at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday, People reports. And while Williams gushed over her fiance during the talk, she made it clear that she won’t allow her engagement and her engagement ring distract her from achieving her goal in winning her 23rd Grand Slam trophy in Melbourne.

When Williams was asked if she feels “changed” since her engagement to Ohanian, she simply said, “it feels good.”

“I really haven’t thought about it too much, because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament,” the 35-year-old Williams said. “So, I just keep saying, ‘February, I’ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.”

Williams also complimented Alexis Ohanian at the press conference, saying that her husband-to-be is “a really nice person.”

“He’s incredibly — a really nice person,” Williams said. “I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

Selena Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian last month, and it’s just as well that she did it on Reddit. Better yet, she broke the news by posting a poem.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said four words. And I said yes.”

Ohanian responded to Williams’ Reddit post in kind, writing, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

After teasing her followers with a taco engagement ring, Serena Williams finally unveiled her massive diamond engagement ring on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, she did it through Reddit again, posting an Instagram photo of herself alongside Ohanian. Williams got to showcase her Nike kicks in the same photo as well. She captioned the post, “Engagement shoe game.”

Sneak peek. ❤️It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Can't resist a strong shoe game #nike A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:48am PST

Williams and Ohanian’s engagement took everyone by surprise as the two have relatively kept their romance private. The only PDA moment they indulged themselves in before they got engaged was in an Instagram photo around Halloween.

The photo showed the athlete posing alongside Ohanian wearing a bear costume while she flaunted her booty in pajamas bearing the words “BEAR CHEEKS.” Bear necessities,” she captioned the photo.

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

If all goes according to plan — that is, if she stays focused, Williams is well on her way to winning a seventh title at the Australian Open.

Serena Williams Downs Belinda Bencic in First Round of Australian Open https://t.co/NNluu0J5Nl — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 17, 2017

Coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Belinda Bencic during day two of the tournament at Rod Laver Arena, Williams is scheduled to compete against Lucie Safarova in the second round. The two last competed against each other at the 2015 French Open, which Williams won in three sets.

As to Serena Williams’ engagement to Ohanian, big sister Venus has given her seal of approval, describing the Reddit bigwig as a “super nice guy” during a post-match press conference following her own victory in the first round of the Australian Open, as reported by Madame Noire. She commended her little sister for using her good judgment in sticking with Ohanian.

“She’s much smarter than I am,” Venus said. “She’s a wise woman. She’s actually getting a real life. She’s paving the way, once again, for me. Maybe I’ll grow up.”

“You never know how the things are going to end. In this case, it’s not gonna end, so it’s great,” she said.

[Featured Images by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images]