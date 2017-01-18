Spice Girls’ Music Manager Simon Fuller Working On Upcoming High-Tech ABBA Reunion

ABBA is reuniting after more than three decades, according to the BBC. But it won’t be just any reunion; it will be ABBA’s reunion with the use of virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Sounds exciting, right?

All four original members of ABBA are preparing for a new project, which is being described as a “new entertainment experience.” The Swedish pop group will thus perform together for the first time in three decades.

Although ABBA hasn’t performed together in more than 30 years, they did reunite for a 50th-anniversary party back in June 2016. But the Swedish pop band’s upcoming virtual reality is what truly made their fans excited.

The project, which greatly relies on virtual reality and artificial intelligence, is being developed by ABBA in collaboration with music manager Simon Fuller. Although there are little details about the “new entertainment experience” project, Fuller said in a statement that they are “exploring a new technological world.”

“We are exploring a new technological world that will allow us to create new forms of entertainment and content we couldn’t have previously imagined.”

More details about ABBA’s upcoming and mysterious project are to come this year. ABBA is comprised of four members, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Fuller, meanwhile, is best known for his work with the Spice Girls. The music manager promises to use the latest creations in digital and virtual reality technology to make ABBA’s reunion even more exciting.

In the same statement announcing the virtual reality project, Lyngstad revealed that the group’s fans around the world have been asking for their reunion for quite a while now.

“I hope this new Abba creation will excite them as much as it excites me.”

So what is this project really about and is it really that exciting? According to Andersson, they are “creating something new and dramatic here.” So yes, it looks like it’ll be something extraordinary.

Andersson added that ABBA’s reunion is inspired by the “limitless possibilities” of tech and the future. In fact, he went as far as calling the project “a time machine.”

“A time machine that captures the essence of who we were and are.”

???? Photoshoot in 1981 for the single ‘Under Attack’ which came out in 1982 #ABBA pic.twitter.com/o6PpaWwxcq — ABBA FanAccount (@AbbaFan91) January 15, 2017

ABBA’s reunion using digital and virtual reality technology is an excellent way to connect with a new generation of their fans. Their older fans are always excited about hearing ABBA perform live and seeing them on the same stage together.

But in order to connect with the modern-era fans, it’s trickier than that! According to the press release, the group’s project will enable their fans to see, hear and feel ABBA “in a way previously unimagined.”

Although it was a surprise and unofficial performance, ABBA did reunite last June to celebrate the 50-year partnership between songwriters Ulvaeus and Andersson.

VR technologies have advanced a lot lately, according to Newsweek. So it’s not that surprising that music artists such as ABBA are introducing digital and virtual reality technology to their music.

Universal Music has decided to bring ABBA to virtual reality for 2018. In charge of the project is Simon Fuller, former Spice Girls manager pic.twitter.com/zsKIdgOcMT — VR 4 Business (@VR_4_Business) December 29, 2016

In 2016, technology allows people to have affordable high-end computers and light headsets. There are also 3D video and photo-realistic computer graphics: so realistic that tech enthusiasts from the 90s didn’t believe something even remotely like it would ever be created. But now with ABBA’s reunion, it’s becoming part of the music industry.

Digital holographic and virtual reality technologies could even replace or be very similar to the experience of going to hear live music at concerts. In such a way, ABBA and other artists will make it possible for people from all around the world to experience their live music.

[Featured Image by Tsugufumi Matsumoto/AP Images]