‘WWE SmackDown LIVE’ And ‘205 Live’ Results: Steel Cage Match, Shane’s Announcement, Ziggler On ‘King’s Court’ [Real-Time Updates]

With Royal Rumble 2017 less than two weeks away, SmackDown LIVE has a stacked show scheduled for this week’s episode, including an historic Steel Cage Match for the Women’s Championship, the return of Jerry Lawler on The King’s Court, and a “huge announcement” from Commissioner Shane McMahon to kick-off the show. With fifteen spots still remaining to be claimed for the Royal Rumble Match, it is expected that a few more WWE Superstars from SmackDown LIVE — and possibly 205 Live — will add their names to the list of contenders in the 30-man battle royal at WWE’s annual January PPV.

NOTE: The WWE SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live and Talking Smack results will be updated here in real-time as the shows air live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well.

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results

The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live, and Talking Smack on January 17. SmackDown LIVE finally defeated Monday Night Raw in the ratings during the last week of 2016, but hasn’t won again in 2017. Will an historic Steel Cage Match, a big announcement from the Commissioner and the return of Jerry Lawler on King’s Court be enough for Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan’s show to defeat WWE Raw in the ratings once again?

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card

The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, The New Day, Cesaro, Sheamus, and 15 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

So far, only one SmackDown-exclusive match has been confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2017. The Royal Rumble will feature stars from both WWE Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page.

