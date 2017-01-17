Angelina Jolie Kids: Zahara’s Mom ‘Desperately’ Wants To Speak To Daughter, Jolie To Have Custody, Not Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s kids are her world, but one of the birth mothers of Jolie’s adopted daughter longs to have contact with the girl. The woman also said that after Angelina and Brad Pitt’s divorce is finalized, she prefers Jolie to have custody of her only child, Zahara.

Daily Mail caught up with the 12-year-old girl’s mom, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, in Central Ethiopia. The soft-spoken woman, who struggles against poverty in her country, says she is grieving over the separation from her daughter. Like any birth mom who has not seen their biological daughter in years — given the circumstances, Mentewab is desperate to see her, even if only to hear her voice.

“I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her. I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her.”

Mentewab was sexually assaulted and got pregnant as a result. After birth, she became very ill and decided to give Zahara up for adoption.

She tried to hide the pregnancy for months, but based on her African customs, her relatives disowned her. She named the child, Yemasrech, which means, “good news.” Her mother helped raise the baby until Mentewab’s health began to deteriorate and she ran out of money.

Faced with the harsh dilemma, she turned to adoption. She had no choice in the matter, and now she lives a life of heartache.

Angelina Jolie met the infant and thought she was an AIDS orphan. The actress-turned-humanitarian and her husband adopted the girl and took her away from what would likely have been a life of impoverishment and low life expectancy.

The girl’s mom thinks about her all the time. Birthdays are particularly difficult because another year goes by without her being able to celebrate with her daughter, now Angelina’s adopted kid.

“I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face. I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can’t celebrate it with her. I would so much want to celebrate with her on her birthday and other special days.”

The Ethiopian woman longs to have Zahara back but realizes that she could never give her daughter the quality of life the kids is accustomed to in the United States with parents of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s stature.

Zahara’s birth mom lives in a shanty and despite efforts to rent out two rooms in the tiny dwelling; she barely earns enough to put food on the table. She goes into the dusty town where there is access to computers. There, she follows the goings on with Brad, Angelina, and their kids. She also gets updates on her daughter from a brother who lives in America.

As MSN wrote, Angelina and Brad are parents to six children: Zahara, twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, Pax, 13, Maddox, 15 and 10-year-old Shiloh.

Mentewab says she has not received any financial support from the Jolie-Pitts, nor does she expect anything from them. She does, however, long for photographs of her daughter to have something to hold. In the end, she wishes what any mother would want for their beloved kids.

“I know her life is with Angelina is in another country and she speaks another language than me. We all die sometime and before I die I would like her to know about me and that she has family here in Ethiopia.”

