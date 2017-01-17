Malia Obama Parties At Popular D.C. Club [Video]

It looks like Malia Obama is ready to shed her innocent President’s daughter image. As Barack Obama prepares to leave the White House in a few days, Malia was caught on video partying at a popular club in Washington D.C.

A recording of President Barack Obama’s underage daughter Malia was released featuring the 18-year-old partying at Ultrabar in Washington DC on January 13.

Radar Online released the videotape of Malia Obama, and although she was not seen drinking, she certainly looked like she was having a good time.

According to Radar Online, some eyewitnesses said that Obama was “dancing scandalously and twerking,”

“She was with a bunch of young, tough body guards but they looked too young to be Secret Service. A guy came up to her and tried to flirt but she didn’t give him the time of day. She looked like she was having a great time.”

Other sources at the nightclub that night said that Malia Obama looked great and did not appear to be drunk.

“All I could definitively tell you is her hair looked awesome and she looks way younger in person. Her secret service is scary. She was hanging out in VIP at ultra bar. Because is was an 18+ dance night, she didn’t do anything bad to get in.”

Another added that Obama “wasn’t drinking. She was being a regular 18-year-old girl.” Eyewitnesses said she left the club around 12:30 am.

Eighteen-year-old Malia Obama was caught in a photograph at Lollapalooza in Chicago in July smoking what one onlooker claimed to be marijuana.

Obama was seen baring her cheeks in teeny denim cutoff shorts and twerked near the stage in front of thousands of concert-goers.

After Lollapalooza, Malia was spotted at the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia wearing a t-shirt that read “Smoking Kills” and her Harvard cap.

During the same weekend in September, Malia Obama was photographed at what appeared to be a dorm party with a bong on the table.

Insiders claim that Barack and Michelle Obama were apparently furious with their teenage daughter’s behavior.

Back in July, Malia was spotted in Amsterdam partying it up at a nightclub.

In August, Malia was said to have been rushed out of a house party in Martha’s Vineyard that was busted by the cops.

Malia gave the world cause for alarm after she became the subject of drug and rehab rumors last year. She was also noticeably absent from the White House’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting last month, which sparked rumors that she was secretly in a rehabilitation center to cope with her “rebellious stage.”

Malia’s younger sister Sasha, 15, was spotted around Miami Beach with friends on January 14. Will she be a social butterfly just like her sister?

President Obama’s daughter was accepted to Harvard University, although she decided to take a year off before entering college.

Meanwhile, the Obamas are preparing to leave their home at the White House and will soon be moving into their new home in Washington D.C.

