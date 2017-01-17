El Moussa Divorce: Christina Reportedly Living With Boyfriend Gary Anderson, ‘Flip Or Flop’ Contractor

Christina El Moussa’s divorce may have made its way to her Instagram. According to She Knows, Christina El Moussa’s recent post may have been a way for her to comment on her divorce in a low-key kind of way. She posted a picture of her two daughters with the following caption.

“A lot going on lately….. But making time for what’s important is what’s really important.”

El Moussa also used the hashtags “#priorities” and “#tayandbray,” her children’s names. While she hasn’t actually commented on her divorce directly, she and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tarek, haven’t had the easiest of times lately. The pair announced their separation after police were called to their house following some kind of altercation that may or may not have involved a gun.

Christina El Moussa’s divorce got messier when it was revealed that Tarek El Moussa was hooking up with the couple’s (former?) nanny and Christina El Moussa was dating Gary Anderson — a contractor from Flip Or Flop, the former couple’s show. According to the report, Tarek is no longer dating the nanny, but Christina has been “shacking up” with Gary Anderson. Yes, already.

While many people believe that the El Moussa divorce was caused by cheating, the couple has maintained that their respective relationships with “the help” (if you will) started after they decided to split.

“There have been plenty of rumors flying that Christina was sending some suspicious texts to Anderson while she and Tarek were together and that’s part of what led to the split. Both Christina and Tarek have denied that, though.”

The El Moussa divorce has been making headlines for weeks now. Many people who enjoy Flip Or Flop on HGTV have been wondering what will become of the show. It has been confirmed that it will continue to air and that Tarek and Christina will continue to film because they are both under contract.

According to She Knows, there are even rumors that the network is trying to get the couple to change their minds about their divorce!

“This is getting really ugly. HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract]. The network basically said, ‘You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together,'” said a source (allegedly) from HGTV.

The El Moussa divorce hasn’t caused too much of a rift between Christina and Tarek, however, at least not one that they can’t deal with. According to People Magazine, the couple made it quite clear that they are going to continue working together, thus the continuation of Flip Or Flop on HGTV. This is part of the statement they released back in December when they first announced their split.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

The El Moussa’s divorce comes after seven years of marriage.

