‘Petrified”Martian Soldier’ Found In NASA Mars Photo, Claim Alien Hunters

Have alien hunters finally discovered proof that there was once life on Mars? A YouTube channel dedicated to UFOs, paranormal phenomena, and conspiracy theories has posted a video depicting the discovery of what is being called an “alien soldier,” complete with space suit and weapon.

The Sun reported January 15 that conspiracy theory YouTube channel Paranormal Crucible has claimed to have found, while looking through archived NASA photos taken by the Mars Curiosity Rover, a figure on the Red Planet that resembles a stalking soldier. Or, as Paranormal Crucible suggested in the video clip title, an “Ancient Martian Soldier Found On Mars?”

In the video, which starts with eerie music and the caption: “What Is This Object?”, a figure can be made out in the rocks in the Mars photo. As the video progresses, the figure is enlarged and enhanced several times. After a number of renderings, the figure takes on the shape of what appears to be a space-suited (or perhaps body-armored) alien with some type of firearm. A second caption appears in the video, asking, “Ancient Statue of a Martian Soldier?”

From the description box of the video, “Intriguing object which I spotted while going through the NASA archives. This one definitely looks artificial in nature and in my opinion is an ancient statuette. The odd thing about this one is that it does resemble an alien grey or possibly an insect type species of alien. I have processed and colorized this object in an effort to bring out all the details that I believe are there in the raw image, the only thing I have added is a foot, some of which is there in the original image but almost impossible to make out.”

There apparently is no end to what can be found in the rocky rubble-strewn terrain that is the surface of Mars, because everything from lizards and squirrels to machine parts and human-like statuary have been “discovered” or “revealed” in numerous NASA photos by alien and UFO hunters, not to mention conspiracy theorists (groups whose members are not necessarily mutually inclusive). To the alien hunters and/or conspiracy theorists, some of the artifacts are significant; they point toward signs of life on Mars, or, at the very least, that an ancient civilization may have once flourished on the planet. But scientists and skeptics (groups whose members may not be mutually inclusive — but tend to be), dismiss the findings as eye-rolling material, the signs of overactive imaginations and aggressive confirmation biases. But if and when NASA even deigns to address the claims of the findings (because they have other things to attend to, like science things, because NASA’s official position on life on Mars is that there exists no empirical evidence that it is or was ever extant), the space agency is most likely to dismiss the discoveries as rocks.

There are those who would be in agreement with that assessment concerning the “alien soldier” in the Mars photo. In fact, the general consensus among the commenters on the Paranormal Crucible video is that the “soldier” is a rock.

AwpWilliams appears to believe its not just one rock but a pair of rocks, posting, “Or it’s just a rock in front of another rock.”

Commenter joni preti pointed out the benefits of altering the photo, writing, “I love photoshop, it can change rocks in martian native art :-)”.

Another commenter, Shun Sato, took a another route, going down an alternate conspiracy theory path. “Well who knows if this was even taken on Mars…”

The “alien soldier” video has gotten extra traction of late (the original video was uploaded in November) due to its posting on a second conspiracy theory website, Disclose TV, is also pushing the Martian soldier angle, noting that the figure was a “statue… [of] a bipedal species that has on a uniform.” The video description continues: “The most important question is, is it a statue, or was this person petrified (turned to stone) by a gruesome, yet powerful weapon?”

A scroll through the comments finds that many are in agreement that the image is a rock, or, more precisely, two rocks.

One commenter to the site, Paul, wrote, “This is the type of crap that gets in the way of the serious searching of the universe”.

Still, to give the UFO and alien enthusiasts the benefit of doubt, it should be noted that many, if not most, are serious about the exploration of the universe. Many simply fall prey to the above-mentioned imaginative forays and confirmation biases.

And then there is the pareidolia, the cognitive go-to where the brain applies familiar patterns to an object or objects that are disparate or unconnected (like animal shapes in clouds, the face of the Man in the Moon, etc.).

As mentioned, people are always finding intriguing images in the NASA Mars photos. Just this past week, prolific alien hunter Scott C. Waring posted findings to his blog, UFO Sightings Daily, that included what he felt was a statue, a faces carved in stone, and the presence of gold on Mars.

[Featured Image by DarkGeometryStudios/Shutterstock]