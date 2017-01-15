Why Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo Would Make The Ideal Husband And Wife

Fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are awaiting a big announcement right now. Their golden small-screen couple is rumored to take their romance from fiction to fact.

It’s no secret that many television and movie stars have kept their on-screen fires burning long after the director has yelled “Cut!” A case in point is the SongSong couple

Although the military romance Descendants of the Sun concluded last April, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are still a Hallyu force-to-be-reckoned with. The couple gush about each other in almost every interview they do.

In an interview with KoreaTimes, Song Hye-kyo appreciated Song Joong-ki and said that he was a well-mannered young man.

“Song Joong-ki is known for his sincerity and manners. The total shooting period for the drama was nearly double that of the other dramas. For the whole six months, Song Joong-ki could have been edgy and lost his temper, but he didn’t. He is younger than me, but I thought I learned many things from him. He did his job perfectly in the drama, and he is such a great person,” said Song Hye-kyo.

Song Joong-ki said, “I felt really happy to be able to film together with Korea’s most beautiful actress. Everyone thinks it’s because of her outward appearance that Song Hye-kyo became famous, but after working together, I realized her inner heart and personality are also good. Moreover, she has lots of acting experience and I actually did learn a lot from her.”

When actress Song Hye-kyo took up the role of Dr Kang Mo-yeon in Descendants of the Sun, she walked away with more than just a hit TV show.

According to a report by Inquisitr, the beautiful actress has a history of romancing her co-stars. Song Hye-kyo previously dated actors Lee Byung-heon and Hyun Bin. However, after her breakup with Hyun Bin in 2011, she decided not to date anyone in the industry. Until 2015, there was no news of Song Hye-kyo dating anyone.

“When I was younger, I liked guys who had a good personality and decent looks. However, my perceptions have vastly changed now. With more and more stress from work, at times I really do hope to have someone I can lean upon. It would be good to rely on the man during my most tired moments. The best is if he will listen to my stories when I am stressed,” Song Hye-kyo said in an interview years back.

Song Joong-ki sounds just the type of man who would want to listen to Song Hye-kyo’s stories, while giving her a shoulder to cry on.

Rumors of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo dating started making headlines in 2016, when Descendants of the Sun started airing. The couple’s on-screen romance was breathtaking that the fans of both actors wanted them to hook up in real life too.

New photos that are shared by Melody, never get enough of these two cuties ????#SongSongCouple pic.twitter.com/EMqUjJyrEJ — superbigcat ???? (@dotskikyo) January 12, 2017

This speculation seems justified because Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo share more than just a drama. The duo shared the Best Couple Award four times last year. However, the highlight of the several awards gala were those rare moments when the fans thought that the Hallyu heartthrobs are cozying up with each other.

Although the agencies of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo denied reports that the couple is dating, the rumors that the couple are in a relationship resurfaced on December 31, after the KBS Awards gala, where the couple was seen together smiling and holding hands with each other.

Although the actors have not made their relationship public, fans are anticipating a big announcement sometime this year.

While Song Joong-ki finished the filming of Battleship Island last year, Song Hye-kyo has been busy doing commercials.

