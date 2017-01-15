‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Learns The Truth, Dylan’s In Danger, And Phyllis And Lauren Stop Playing Nice

What is on the way during the week of January 16 on The Young and the Restless? Spoilers tease that Dylan’s dangerous case in Miami will bring forth some dangerous moments while Hilary’s lies to Devon create doubt and conflict. Sharon is desperate to get in touch with her husband, but her desperation may end up creating a dire situation for him. Lily will embrace a new opportunity and Reed’s return to Genoa City is shaking things up. What more is ahead over the course of the next few shows?

As SheKnows Soaps details, Jack, Neil, and some others will scramble a bit as questions arise regarding whether Devon may have been under the influence at the time of his accident. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that questions will be asked about whether it was appropriate for the foundation to be serving alcohol that night and while it will be said that Devon was under the legal limit, there will be concern about the possibility of negative press attention over the incident.

Devon may be ready to be home and continue in his recovery, but Stitch has warned Hilary and the others that stress needs to be minimized. Lily will be quite concerned about what happens if her brother’s memories return, but so far, she has not revealed what she knows. He has started to have some flashes of memories, and Young and Restless spoilers detail that he will question his wife about what happened the night of the accident. However, Hilary will continue to dodge the truth. Cane will stop by for a visit, and he’ll dodge questions that arise as well.

Victoria will question Billy further about just what he did to help Reed, but Billy won’t reveal specifics. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Reed will pull up an adult website at home and start to put in his mother’s credit card information, but he has to bail when the babysitter shows up with the little kids. Victoria will later notice her credit card on the desk, but Reed will lie and say that he doesn’t know why it was there.

Jack will encourage Hilary to come clean with her husband about what led to the accident, and Young and Restless spoilers share that she will try to explain the truth to Devon. However, he is said to stop her and note that he wants to focus on what’s important. Soap Central details that Hilary will continue to scramble to keep the details regarding the accident hidden, but he will soon learn the truth.

After a male model canceled a gig with Brash & Sassy, Jill, Victoria, and Billy will turn to Lily and feature her in the new shoot. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that Lily will be enjoying the opportunity, but Cane will be more reserved. Later in the week, they’ll have to work through making a decision that could shake things up for both their family and their professional lives. It sounds as if Lily may be asked to get more serious about modeling again, but Cane may not quite be on board with the idea.

Dylan is in Miami posing as “Derek” and he is on the brink of meeting with Fisk. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that during Tuesday’s show he’ll end up backed into a corner, details We Love Soaps, and he will be fighting for his life during Thursday’s episode. It is known that Steve Burton is leaving the role of Dylan this month and it sounds as if a cliffhanger may be on the way. Sharon will be desperate to reach her husband and it looks like she manages to make a call to him, but when the wrong person answers the phone, she will worry that she has just put her husband in grave danger.

The week of January 16 brings more with Nick and Chelsea’s awkward relationship and Phyllis and Ashley will butt heads. Gloria continues her schemes to try to sabotage Fenmore’s and push Jack to swoop in and set her up with a sweet gig, but Young and Restless spoilers hint that Lauren and Phyllis will catch on and start to fight back. Gloria will aim to sabotage another potential investor, but Phyllis sees her talking to Jack and Lauren will decide to stop playing nice.

Just what happens with Dylan and how will he be written out of the action? Will Reed’s return to Genoa City pave the way for Victoria and Billy to reunite? How will Devon piece together the truth and will this be the end of his marriage to Hilary once and for all? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will be intense during the coming week, but viewers need to brace themselves for no new episode on Friday due to the presidential inauguration and a likely cliffhanger related to the Dylan and Sharon situation.

[Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]