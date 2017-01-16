BTS Intimidates Other Kpop Idol Groups?? Industry Insider Claims Groups Fear Bangtang Boys Comeback As New “Wings Album” And Tour Approach [RUMORS]

BTS (Bangtang Boys) had a great 2016 and it looks like all of their success could be intimidating other idol groups.

According to Yonhap News, an “industry insider” has claimed that other Kpop acts are scheduling their comebacks around BTS’ so that they aren’t overshadowed by the sheer worldwide popularity of the Bangtang Boys.

“Entertainment agencies are keeping a keen eye on the release date of BTS’ album, with some artists planning to refrain from releasing anything near that time frame,” the source allegedly said.

If the claims are true that other groups are intimidated by BTS, then they better get ready for February.

As Yonhap News reports, BTS is getting ready for their new album release which is scheduled to take place some time next month.

The album will be an extension of the Wings LP which was released last year and had lots of success around the world.

As Yonhap News notes, the BTS album sold over 700,000 copies made it to the Billboard 200 album chart making it as high as number 26.

In the United Kingdom it made it to the Official Albums Chart Top 100 and placed 62nd, making it the highest position a kpop album has gotten to on an overseas chart.

The accolades for BTS are continuing into 2017.

As Inquisitr previously reported, The Bangtang Boys picked up a couple of trophies at the recent Golden Disk Awards, which is similar to the Grammy Awards in the United States. BTS won Global Kpop artist award and the Disk Bonsang.

In addition to winning Awards, BTS is also dominating the brand ranking among Kpop artists.

All Kpop reports that BTS was the clear winner in terms of the brand ranking for January 2017, based on stats from the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation. EXO and Seventeen placed second and third. According to All Kpop BTS received a 8,895,084 brand score while EXO received 5,640,921 and Seventeen received 4,012,074.

Other top boy band brands on the list include: BIGBANG, BTOB, Shinhwa, INFINITE, VIXX, B2ST, SHINee, Sechskies, B1A4, Block B, WINNER, Monsta X, Super Junior, B.A.P, TVXQ, JYJ, 2PM, ZE:A, TEEN TOP, 2AM, and FTISLAND.

This is all very good news ahead of their new album release in February. But they are also going on tour soon and they’re going to making a few stops in the United States.

The tour, which is officially being called, the “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour,” kicks off in Seoul, South Korea in February.

Tickets for the US dates started selling out fast when the tour was announced. As Yibada reports tickets for the Newark and Anaheaim venues sold out early on and BTS had to add new dates to satisfy the demand of their fans. Three new tour dates have since been added in Newark, Anaheim and Chicago.